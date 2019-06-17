The 2018 National Behavioral Health Electronic Health Record Survey Result Available In New White Paper From Credible Behavioral Health Software & OPEN MINDS

/EIN News/ -- Gettysburg, Pa, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPEN MINDS and Credible Behavioral Health Software recently released the full findings of an original survey, the 2018 National Behavioral Health Electronic Health Record (EHR) Survey, on the use of electronic health record (EHR) systems for strategic advantage. These results are exclusively available in the new white paper, Investing In Your Organization For Success: How An EHR & Its Functionality Can Increase Your Competitive Advantage. The 2018 National Behavioral Health EHR Survey focused on understanding where the behavioral health industry stands when it comes to purchasing and implementing EHRs and their functionality. The survey also uncovered how many provider organizations have purchased an EHR, their progress toward fully implementing their EHR, functionality that they have or are planning to implement, and aspects related to length of time to implement and barriers to purchasing an EHR.

These exclusive survey results are only available on OPEN MINDS website. The white paper and survey results are provided free of charge courtesy of Credible Behavioral Health Software. The results found that 45% of behavioral health provider organizations have steadily reported having the Core 4 functionality fully implemented. The survey results also cover:

To download this white paper, Investing In Your Organization For Success: How An EHR & Its Functionality Can Increase Your Competitive Advantage, available free courtesy of Credible Behavioral Health Software, and learn more about the future of EHR systems in health and human services, visit: https://www.openminds.com/market-intelligence/resources/investing-in-your-organization-for-success

About Credible Behavioral Health Software

Relying on more than 18 years of partner feedback, innovations, and improvements, Credible is committed to improving the quality of care and lives in behavioral health for clients, families, providers, and management. A market leader in Behavioral Health Enterprise Software, Credible has partnered with over 435 Partner Agencies in 36 states. We provide secure, proven, easy-to-use software for clinic, community, residential, and mobile care providers.

Credible provides Behavioral Healthcare Enterprise software to the growing US Behavioral Health (Mental Health and Substance Abuse) market. A leading SaaS vendor, Credible’s Behavioral Health Electronic Health Record (EHR) is HIPAA compliant, Meaningful Use Stage 3 certified, and processing annually over $4,000,000,000 in Medicaid, Medicare, and insurance claims. Credible’s current functionality includes fully integrated clinical, scheduling, employee management, primary care, treatment planning, security, ePrescribing, eLabs, inpatient, mobile, reporting, and billing modules. Marketed as secure, proven, easy-to-use software for clinic, community, residential, and mobile care providers, Credible leads the industry in innovation and service. Learn more at www.credibleinc.com.

About OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we’ve been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children’s services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com

