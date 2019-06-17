Atlantic Towing Limited Purchases New Offshore Vessel – Atlantic Harrier

SAINT JOHN, New Brunswick, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Towing Limited is pleased to announce it has entered into a contract with Havyard Ship Technology for the purchase of a state-of-the-art Havyard 833 WE Platform Supply Vessel (PSV), the Atlantic Harrier, for delivery in April 2020.



/EIN News/ -- Designed and built by Norway’s Havyard Ship Technology, the Atlantic Harrier is an 89.7-meter vessel with a 1002 square meter deck area, significant cargo tankage, and accommodations for 54 people. The vessel possesses an Ice Class 1B notation and is designed to withstand the harsh operating conditions of both the North Atlantic and the North Sea.

“This is an exciting next step in Atlantic Towing’s strategy to grow and continue meeting current and future demands of customers,” says Gilles Gagnon, General Manager and Vice President of Atlantic Towing Limited. “The Atlantic Harrier’s large cargo capacities, fuel efficiency and low emissions position it as a best-in-class PSV.”

Equipped with a hybrid battery-diesel-electric propulsion package, state of the art contra-rotating propulsion drives, Clean Design notation, and Tier III low emission engines, the Atlantic Harrier will leverage 650-kilowatts of installed battery power to fully optimize vessel operating modes to significantly reduce fuel consumption during transit, DP-2 and standby activities.

“This new vessel allows us to expand our offshore capability and delivers a leading-edge design that continues to accelerate the digitization of our fleet, reduces our carbon footprint and helps our customers optimize their supply chain efficiency,” says Wayne Power, Group Vice President of J.D Irving’s Transportation and Logistics Division.

Detailed specifications of the Atlantic Harrier are as follows:

Length x Breadth: 89.7 m x 19.6 m

Deadweight: 4250 mt

Free Deck: 1,002 m 2

Propulsion: Diesel-Electric with Battery Power (650 kW)

Equipped for Ice Management

Oil Recovery and NOFO Class Notation

Installed Power: 7,220 bkW

Accommodations: 54 Persons

Ice Class: 1B

Firefighting Class: 1

Atlantic Canadian Standby Compliant

About Atlantic Towing Limited.

Headquartered in Saint John, NB, Atlantic Towing Limited specializes in the provision of diverse marine services including port and terminal tug services, coastal towing, and offshore oil and gas exploration and production support. Its world class vessels are equipped with state-of-the-art technology and experienced, versatile crews. Both crew members and land-based personnel operate with safety, quality of service and teamwork top-of-mind. Atlantic Towing Limited is a member of the JDI Transportation and Logistics’ family of companies.

