Communication is Key

Salt Lake City, UT, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Investview Corporation (OTCQB: INVU) held a shareholder update webinar on June 3rd, 2019 and received a strong response from its shareholders.

The session was delivered live by Annette Raynor, COO, Chad Garner, President of Kuvera, and Ryan Smith CEO. Key financial information was pre-recorded for the session by Mario Romano, Investview Director of Finance.

“We are pleased with the attendance, continued views of the recording, and feedback we have received via our post webinar survey and direct emails to public relations. Communication is the key to a strong, transparent relationship with our stakeholders, customers and distributors and we will continue to hold timely updates twice per year,” said Mario Romano, Investview Director of Finance.

Key Statistics

# Registered for Webinar: 197

# Attended Live Webinar: 94

# of Webinar Replays as of 6/12/19: 485

The replay of the Shareholder Webinar is available on the company website: investview.com and is subtitled in German, French, Spanish, English (cc) and Japanese.

Attendee Feedback

Attendees were not provided the opportunity to pose live questions but directed to submit all feedback and questions to pr@investview.com

Key comments submitted by more than one attendee included the request for more information on the performance of Kuvera products and services. Kuvera provides both distributors and customers monthly updates and released its May 2019 overview on June 11th, 2019, which included the following statistics:

Product Enhancements

We’ve added 120 new videos to Kuvera University to help deepen your understanding of the markets and the philosophy behind trading.

KuveraTV has launched, giving you a new streaming service that makes viewing our live and recorded education from our market experts even easier.

We have added a new alert delivery system, Telegram, that allows us to leverage the knowledge of our market experts from around the world on one platform to give you more value, more options, more channels, and more alerts.

May Product Performance

Binary Options in the Forex Market: 123 alerts were issued and 85 were profitable, resulting in a 69% win ratio

Equity: 4 alerts issued and 3 were profitable, resulting in a 75% win ratio

Crypto: 5 new alerts were issued but remain open not yet hitting targets

Forex: 217 alerts were issued and 149 were profitable, resulting in a 69% win ratio

The company plans to incorporate all feedback into future shareholder updates to ensure an ongoing cycle of improvement and a strong communication process with the public.

Other attendees wanted to provide their opinion and guidance on some of the challenges we face and plans for the future. This was handled by direct follow-up with the attendees via email and phone as our shareholders represent an excellent source of inspiration and ideas.

Investview is planning its next shareholder update for August 2019 once they have released their full year audited financials.

The company invites everyone with an interest to join us.

In addition, The Company's stock offering to TRITON FUNDS, LP is scheduled to close on Thursday June 20, 2019.

About Investview, Inc.

Investview, Inc. is a diversified financial technology organization. The Company operates primarily through its wholly- and majority-owned subsidiaries, to provide financial products and services to individuals, accredited investors and select financial institutions. www.investview.com

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements”. When the words “believes,” “expects,” “plans,” “projects,” “estimates,” and similar expressions are used, they identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Management’s current beliefs and assumptions and information currently available to Management and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Information concerning factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements can be found in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly release revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Contacts:

pr@investview.com

Attachment

