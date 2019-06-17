Qubole Announces Webinar on Mastering Enterprise-Scale Big Data Analytics on Google Cloud Platform

Executives Share Best Practices for Using Self-Service Data Platform to Scale Data-Infrastructure on Google Cloud

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qubole, the data activation company, today announced a webinar for data engineers and data scientists scheduled for 10 a.m. PDT on Wednesday, June 19 titled “Enterprise-Scale Big Data Analytics on Google Cloud Platform (GCP).” As companies scale their data infrastructure on Google Cloud, they need a self-service data platform with integrated tools that enables easier, more collaborative processing of big data workloads. Hosted by Anita Thomas, Principal Product Manager for Cloud Services at Qubole and Naveen Punjabi, Data Analytics Partnerships Lead, Google Cloud, the webinar is designed to provide best practices for data engineers and data scientists to scale their data infrastructure on Google Cloud.



/EIN News/ -- Who: Naveen Punjabi, Data Analytics Partnerships Lead, Google Cloud

Anita Thomas, Principal Product Manager, Cloud Services at Qubole

What: Enterprise-Scale Big Data Analytics on Google Cloud Platform (GCP)

When: 10 a.m. PDT Wednesday, June 19, 2019

The webinar will cover:

Why a unified experience with native notebooks, a command workbench and integrated Apache Airflow is a must for enabling data engineers and data scientists to collaborate using the tools, languages and engines they are familiar with.

The importance of enhanced versions of Apache Spark, Hadoop, Hive and Airflow, along with dedicated support and specialized engineering teams by engine, for your big data analytics projects.

How workload-aware autoscaling, aggressive downscaling, intelligent Preemptible VM support and other administration capabilities are critical for proper scalability and reduced TCO.

How you can deliver day-one self-service access to process the data in your GCP data lake or BigQuery data warehouse, with enterprise-grade security.

About Qubole

Qubole is revolutionizing the way companies activate their data–the process of putting data into active use across their organizations. With Qubole’s cloud-native Data Platform for analytics and machine learning, companies exponentially activate petabytes of data faster, for everyone and any use case, while continuously lowering costs. Qubole overcomes the challenges of expanding users, use cases, and variety and volume of data while constrained by limited budgets and a global shortage of big data skills. Qubole’s intelligent automation and self-service supercharge productivity, while workload-aware auto-scaling and real-time spot buying drive down compute costs dramatically. Qubole offers a platform that delivers freedom of choice, eliminating legacy lock in–use any engine, any tool, and any cloud to match your company’s needs. Qubole investors include CRV, Harmony Partners, IVP, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Norwest Venture Partners, and Singtel Innov8. For more information visit us online .

