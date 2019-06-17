Thailand Incentive & Meeting Exchange (TIME) 2019 enriches business opportunities for delegates

Top executives from TCEB, TICA and SITE Thailand Chapter as well as the public and private sector partners staged the 4th annual TIME 2019 under a ‘Togetherness Concept.’

TCEB highlights strategic campaigns that capture imagination of international planners at TIME 2019.

BANGKOK, THAILAND, June 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), Thailand Incentive and Convention Association (TICA), and SITE Thailand Chapter showcased the local MICE industry's best and brightest that will expand business opportunities for delegates attending the Thailand Incentive & Meeting Exchange (TIME) 2019, a TCEB’s annual event, from 10 to 15 June.

TCEB President Mr. Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya said that TIME 2019, now in its fourth year, offered fresh opportunities for Thai entrepreneurs to expand their horizons by targeting new partners and starting new business negotiations. The event serves as a platform to deliver international experiences that help expand Thailand's meetings and incentives sector.

"At TIME 2019, TCEB hosted 40 meetings and incentives (MI) events planners from the ASEAN+6 countries, which are Thailand’s main meetings and incentives source markets. We have come up with a coherent strategy that is consistent in positioning TCEB as a thought leader, co-creator, collaborator and partner for MICE success, all reflecting our new “Thailand Redefine Your Business Events” branding,” he said.

Mr. Chiruit added that TIME 2019 was organised through a collaboration with Thai Airways International (THAI), Bangkok Airways and BMW (Thailand) under a ‘Togetherness Concept’. It is a joint business strategy that focuses on Asian culture, which generally values companionship and amusement as a basis for strong business relationships.

The Togetherness Concept at TIME 2019 comprises three main elements. The ‘Knowledge Exchange’ participatory seminars and the ‘Business Exchange’ between 40 Thai MICE entrepreneurs and the 40 MI events planners were held on 11 June in Bangkok, followed by the ‘Experience Exchange’ trip to experience local culture in Phuket and Phang Nga from 12 to 15 June.

TCEB also announced new campaign and reiterated existing ones for attendees at TIME 2019. The “TIME to MEET” campaign offers up to 500 baht subsidy per one traveller or 500,000 baht per group for companies with MI groups of 50 people or more, that stay in Thailand at least three nights. The “M & I Reward” campaign offers a subsidy from 100,000 to two million baht for customers who hold MI events in Thailand at least three times a year. The “ASEAN MaxiMICE” campaign offers group privileges for 40 people or more from Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines who are travelling on THAI and staying at least two nights in Thailand. The “Fly and Meet Double Bonus Redefined” campaign offers up to 300,000 baht subsidy for MI groups of at least 30 people from Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam, who are travelling on Bangkok Airways and staying at least two nights in Thailand. There are also souvenirs, traditional Thai welcome ceremony, MICE Lane service as other forms of support.

TIME 2019 expects to attract over 2,000 visitors from MI segments, generating revenue up to 152 million baht. The event is expected to increase overall MICE travellers to over 1.32 million arrivals and add more than 100 billion baht of revenue to Thailand in 2019.

In the first half of the 2019 fiscal year (October 2018 – March 2019), overall MICE arrivals for MI events held in Thailand totalled 348,645, representing 58% of overall international MICE visitors. These generated approximately 25.7 billion baht for Thailand, representing 57% of total MICE revenue.



