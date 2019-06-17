The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of WSR, KSHB, XENT and ASNA

NEW YORK, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Class Period: May 9, 2018 to February 27, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 17, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Whitestone REIT made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; (2) Whitestone was incorrectly recognizing assets and liabilities associated with its contribution to Pillarstone Capital REIT Operating Partnership LP; (3) the Company’s financial statements for the fiscal year 2018 were overstating revenues; (4) the Company’s financial statements for the fiscal year 2018 could no longer be relied upon; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Class Period: July 13, 2017 to April 9, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 1, 2019

According to the complaint, KushCo Holdings, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) KushCo made material accounting errors in connection with its acquisitions of CMP Wellness, Summit, and Hybrid; (ii) as a result, KushCo’s previously issued financial statements as of and for the fiscal years ended August 31, 2018 and August 31, 2017, included in the Company’s Annual Reports on Form 10-K for such periods, and financial statements as of and for the quarterly periods ended May 31, 2017, November 30, 2017, February 28, 2018, May 31, 2018 and November 30, 2018, included in the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for such periods, could not be relied upon; (iii) KushCo’s net loss for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2018, was more than twice as high than previously reported; (iv) KushCo and its management’s assurances that its financial statements for those fiscal years and periods were accurate and fairly reported could not be relied upon; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Class Period: August 1, 2018 to May 6, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 15, 2019

The lawsuit alleges Intersect ENT, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) Intersect lacked adequate reimbursement representatives to ensure physicians had access to SINUVA, Intersect’s sinus implant; (2) Intersect’s sales force would focus on ensuring reimbursement; (3) Intersect’s sales representatives were less focused on driving sales; (4) physicians were less likely to adopt Intersect’s SINUVA due to transaction costs associated with seeking reimbursement; (5) Intersect would increase staffing to address these issues; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Intersect’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Class Period: September 16, 2015 to June 8, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 6, 2019

Throughout the class period, Ascena Retail Group, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the ANN Acquisition was a complete disaster for the Company as Ann’s operations were in far worse condition than had been represented to the public; (b) in order to mask the true condition of Ann, Defendants improperly delayed recognizing an impairment charge to the value of Ann’s goodwill and, as a result, Ascena’s reported income and assets were materially overstated and the Company’s financial results were not prepared in conformity with GAAP; (c) many of the brands acquired in the ANN Acquisition were in steep decline and were also materially overvalued on Ascena’s Class Period financial statements; and (d) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about the Company, its operations and prospects.

