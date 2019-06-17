The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of BE, INVVY, DLNG and LTHM

NEW YORK, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE)

Class Period: on behalf of all persons who purchased or otherwise acquired Bloom Energy common stock pursuant or traceable to Bloom Energy’s July 2018 IPO.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 29, 2019

The complaint alleges that Bloom Energy's Registration Statement was materially misleading as it failed to disclose known events and trends that were severely affecting the Company’s business and that made investment in Bloom Energy significantly riskier than presented in the Registration Statement. In particular, the Registration Statement failed to disclose that the Company was experiencing material construction delays. These construction delays would cause system deployments (or “acceptances” as Defendants referred to them) to fall significantly below even the low end of the Company’s previously announced guidance. While the Registration Statement purported to warn of risks that “may arise,” which could materially affect the Company, in actuality these material negative events were already occurring. As a result, the representations and purported risk disclosures were false and misleading because, by the time of the IPO, construction delays had already impacted or would soon impact Bloom Energy’s ability to deliver acceptances in line with its guidance.

Get additional information about the BE lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/bloom-energy-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS: INVVY)

Class Period: March 10, 2015 to April 9, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 24, 2019

The lawsuit alleges Indivior PLC made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) Indivior and its executives engaged in an illicit nationwide scheme to increase prescriptions of Suboxone Film; (2) Indivior illegally obtained billions of dollars in revenue from Suboxone Film prescriptions by deceiving health care providers and health care benefit programs; (3) as a result of the aforementioned misconduct, Indivior would face felony charges; and (4) due to the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the INVVY lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/indivior-plc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG)

Class Period: February 16, 2018 to March 21, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 16, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Dynagas LNG Partners LP made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: the terms of the Company’s long-term contracts on its liquid natural gas ships, Arctic Aurora and Ob River, were unfavorable and resulted in the Company's inability to sustain its quarterly distributions. As a result of the Defendants’ false and misleading statements and omissions, Dynagas securities traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period. Such inflation was removed when it was revealed that the Arctic Aurora and the Ob River were commencing employment under new extended charter contracts which were at lower rates compared to the previous charter contracts, thereby undermining the Company’s ability to make future distributions.

Get additional information about the DLNG lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/dynagas-lng-partners-lp-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM)

Class Period: on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Livent securities pursuant and/or traceable to initial public offering on or around October 11, 2018.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 22, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that Livent Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that a supply contract with Nemaska Lithium Inc. had been terminated; (2) that, as a result, the Company would be forced to fulfill its customer contracts using alternative vendors at reduced revenues and lower margins; (3) that the Company had a long-standing contract to supply lithium hydroxide to a customer at a much lower price than any of the Company's existing contracts; (4) that the Company's margins were squeezed due to the customer's increased orders; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the LTHM lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/livent-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com





/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.