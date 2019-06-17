Avaap Named Among IDG Computerworld’s Best Places to Work for Sixth Consecutive Year

/EIN News/ -- EDISON, N.J., June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avaap, an industry-focused advisory services and IT management consulting firm, today announced its recognition on the 2019 Computerworld Best Place to Work Award list. This is Avaap’s sixth consecutive year on the list, a result of continued enhancement to its workplace practices, culture, compensation, and employee benefits.



“Our dedicated team of experienced Avaap citizens is the key reason behind our business success, and more importantly, the growing number of healthcare, manufacturing, public sector, and retail customers that have been able to successfully modernize their technology stack to advance business goals,” stated Dhiraj Shah, Avaap founder and CEO. “As Avaap continues to expand its capabilities and geographic footprint we are in the position to offer our citizens a growing number of opportunities to expand skill sets, achieve new certifications, and experience the most collaborative, rewarding, and transparent environment in IT. Our multi-year recognition on the Computerworld Best Places to Work in IT list is an achievement we value and reflection of the investment we make as an employer in creating a culture of taking care of people in order to attract, motivate and retain top performing talent.”

Since its inception in 2006, Avaap has prioritized investing in its employees, offering training and development programs to grow team capabilities. Earlier this year, Avaap announced the creation of a small group immersive leadership program, Leaders for Excellence, Advancement, and Development (LEAD), to expand the potential of the organization’s next generation of future leaders.

“The market for IT talent remains very tight, and employers continue to focus on finding and holding on to the best people," said Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis. "Our 2019 survey shows again that the Best Places to Work in IT are dynamic organizations that provide top pay and a broad array of programs and benefits designed to make them attractive places to work. Many show that they have a commitment to training, to diversity and to improved communication and teamwork.”

About Avaap

Avaap is an industry-focused advisory services and IT management consulting firm. Headquartered in Edison, N.J. with global offices and customers around the world, Avaap has deep expertise in healthcare, retail, fashion, manufacturing and distribution, and other industries. Avaap has earned numerous industry accolades, including being named on Computerworld’s list of 100 Best Places to Work in IT since 2014; recipient of Infor’s Alliance Partner of the Year award since 2014 as well as winner of several other Infor partner awards; five year honoree on the Inc. 500, recipient of NJBIZ 50 Fastest Growing Companies since 2015, and multi-year recipient of Becker’s Healthcare and Modern Healthcare’s Top Places to Work awards. Avaap’s culture is powered by passionate people who are relentless in driving customer satisfaction. To learn more, visit www.avaap.com.

About the Best Places to Work in IT

The Best Places to Work in IT list is an annual ranking of the top 100 work environments for technology professionals by IDG’s Computerworld. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, training and retention. In addition, Computerworld conducts extensive surveys of IT workers, and their responses factor heavily in determining the rankings.

Melissa Prusher Vice President Global Marketing Melissa.prusher@Avaap.com 732.710.3425



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.