PAO Group, Inc. Debuted Cannophen™ at the HIGH TIMES Cannabis Cup Michigan

/EIN News/ -- SANDUSKY, Ohio, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- PAO Group, Inc. (OTC: PAOG) is very pleased to announce that Cannophen™ was debuted at the HIGH TIMES Cannabis Cup Michigan, hosted at the Auto City Speedway in Clio, MI on June 8-9, 2019. The Cannabis Cup is recognized by industry experts as the premier marijuana trade show worldwide. This year’s Michigan Cannabis Cup boasted a record attendance, with the event sold out on both Saturday and Sunday to an estimated 50,000 attendees and approximately 260 vendors.



PAOG recently completed its first production run of Cannophen™ capsules in Michigan. Cannophen™ is an oral capsule developed under the strict standards set forward by the pharmaceutical compounding industry. Each capsule features a 1:1 blend of premium THC distillate and full-spectrum CBD distillate, with laboratory test results showing 25mg THC and 25mg CBD per capsule (10 capsules per package, 250mg THC / 250mg CBD total). Cannophen™ offers an alternative delivery system, easily bioactivated by the body, for rapid reception of the full benefits of both THC and CBD.

Cannophen™ capsules were available to attendees of the Cannabis Cup, which was open to Michigan medical marihuana cardholders 18+ and attendees 21+. Cannophen is manufactured in Michigan by HIGH END Products, LLC under license by Rising BioSciences, Inc. (OTC: RBII). HIGH END Products also launched a second brand, Fender Benders™ Edibles, at the Michigan Cannabis Cup. Fender Benders™ Edibles are made from premium THC distillate and were available in 150mg packages at the event.

PAOG CEO Karl Riedel announced, “We were very excited to launch Cannophen™ and Fender Benders™ at the HIGH TIMES Michigan Cannabis Cup. It was an amazing learning experience for the PAOG executive team, and we were proud to debut Cannophen™ at such a world class event. The Cannabis Cup offered us a chance to showcase the effectiveness of our products to leading industry insiders. We met with many patients, as well as provisioning centers that will enable us to expand our distribution channels. Overall, it was an amazing opportunity to hit the ground with a tangible product launch, and we are excited to shift focus to business development throughout the state Michigan.”

In additional news, Cannophen™ vape cartridges are currently in pre-production. PAOG plans to announce a release for the 1:1 vape cartridges, which will also feature premium THC distillate and full-spectrum CBD distillate along with organic terpenes, in the near future. PAOG also debuted some pre-production samples of Cannophen vape cartridge at the Cannabis Cup.

For further details about the HIGH TIMES Cannabis Cup Michigan, please visit: https://www.cannabiscup.com/event/high-times-cannabis-cup-michigan-2019/4

About PAO Group, Inc.

PAO Group, Inc. (OTC: PAOG) is a publicly traded holdings company in America dedicated to alternative patient care treatments, including the proper use of medical cannabis. Through its subsidiaries and investment holdings, the company focuses on the growing, processing, and transportation of premium medical cannabis products for the treatment of chronic and terminal patients. PAO Group’s holdings include RSB Management, Inc. – a team of highly experienced business management professionals focused on expanding the medical cannabis market in Michigan and other medically legal States in the USA. RSB manages a Michigan-based limited-liability corporation, High End Products LLC, which is currently in the process of applying for medical marijuana facility licensing in the state of Michigan through the Department of Licensing And Regulatory Affairs (LARA).

“Our mission is to combat the opioid epidemic in America through the responsible use of medical cannabis.” The company is headquartered in Sandusky, OH, with offices in Detroit, MI and Miami, FL.

