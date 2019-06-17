Konica Minolta Healthcare Introduces New Financing Services Program for Exa Enterprise Imaging Platform

WAYNE, N.J., June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., announced today a new financing services program for the company’s Enterprise Imaging platform, Exa®. Konica Minolta Payment Services is an in-house financing option that provides customers with a one-stop shop for the acquisition of advanced Enterprise Imaging information technology (IT) solutions. The new service will be introduced at the 2019 Annual Meeting of the Society for Imaging Informatics in Medicine (SIIM), being held June 26-28 at the Gaylord Rockies Resort in Aurora, CO.



Designed to provide flexibility in financing, Konica Minolta Payment Services enables customers to adapt their project financing to their current operating model. It eliminates the need for upfront capital payments that can often hinder a facility’s plans to invest in imaging IT. Customers will have several financing options to preserve cash flow, including monthly capital payments. Konica Minolta Healthcare anticipates the new financing services program may also allow for a more defined project scope of work as well as shorten the lengthy and often cumbersome purchasing time for Enterprise Imaging, PACS and RIS solutions.

“We are thrilled to provide our customers with a new financing program that will create a simplified and efficient buying process,” says Gerry Napolitano, VP of HCIT Finance and Business Operations, Konica Minolta Healthcare. “At Konica Minolta Healthcare, customer satisfaction is a top priority that we believe should begin right at the beginning of the purchasing process. With this new program, we can empower our customers to implement imaging IT solutions when needed, with flexible financing options that fit their budget and operating needs.”

