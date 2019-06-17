Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. Continues National Growth with 15 New Distributors in 14 States

The Company is having a record quarter with sales currently over $500,000

MELBOURNE, Fla., June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink: KGKG), a hemp and CBD lifestyle brand focused on product development in the functional beverage sector, is pleased to announce it has partnered with 15 new distributors within the last 45 days. The signing of these new distribution partners places Kona Gold’s popular Hemp Energy Drinks and CBD Energy Waters in six new states and eight states the Company currently has distribution in, expanding reach and market presence in those states. Kona Gold has now partnered with 31 new distributors over the last 75 days in its aggressive push to grow the Company into a national brand. Kona Gold currently has distribution partners in 30 states.

KGKG June 17





Kona Gold signed a lease, June 1st, on its new distribution center in Greer, SC. The Company’s new 15,000 sq ft distribution center is now fully operational and has received its first truck loads of Kona Gold Hemp Energy drinks. Kona Gold’s new distribution center will be headed by the Company’s V.P. of Sales, Chris Selinger. The Company recently hired a new warehouse manager that will handle all day-to-day operations and logistics at the new Greer, SC location.



“The Company has seen phenomenal growth in 2019 and we still have some big and exciting things coming down the pipeline,” stated Robert Clark, CEO of Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. “Our Company’s products are now available in 30 states across the U.S and we continue to get distribution inquiries at a record pace. We are not only adding distribution partners in new states, but also growing our reach within states we are currently in.”



“We continue to be incredibly honored by the excitement over Kona Gold and HighDrate,” stated Chris Selinger, V.P. of Sales of Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. “With the opening of our South Carolina distribution center, we will have the capability and capacity to service our growing distributor network.”



Kona Gold continues to break sales records and is currently having its best quarter in Company history with revenue currently at $500,000. At current pace, the Company is expected to post its first profitable quarter in Q2.



For more information regarding Kona Gold Solutions, please visit:



http://www.konagoldhemp.com

https://www.facebook.com/konagoldhemp

https://twitter.com/konagoldhemp

https://www.instagram.com/konagoldhemp/



For more information regarding HighDrate, please visit:



http://www.highdrateme.com

https://www.facebook.com/HighDrateMe/

https://twitter.com/highdrateme

https://www.instagram.com/highdrateme/



Kona Gold Solutions, Inc.:



Kona Gold Solutions, Inc., a Delaware Corporation, has created wholly owned subsidiaries, Kona Gold LLC, HighDrate, LLC, and Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC. Kona Gold, LLC has developed a premium Hemp Infused Energy Drink line; please visit the Company’s website at www.konagoldhemp.com. HighDrate, LLC has developed the beverage industry’s first CBD Energy Water, available in 4 delicious flavors; please visit the Company’s website at www.highdrateme.com. Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC was created to fill the Company’s distribution needs in markets it wants to quickly enter. The Companies are located on the east coast of Florida in Melbourne.



Safe Harbor Statement:



The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.



Investor Relations Contact:

Robert Clark

844-714-2224

investorrelations@konagoldhemp.com



/EIN News/ -- A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/90262bd3-2f69-44c2-9b84-b28dd6532637

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.