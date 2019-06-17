MXLAN ANNOUNCES FULL-SCHEDULE OF EVENTS AND FEATURED ARTISTS

McAllen's new five-day summer music and interactive arts festival announces surprising mix of Oaxacan traditions, young artists, daring music, and interactive events.

McAllen, TX, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The McAllen Chamber of Commerce revealed the complete lineup of musicians, artists, and happenings at MXLAN 2019; the new summer music and interactive arts festival celebrating the past, present, and future of Mexico’s cultural influence on our world.



MXLAN invites a new generation to join in traditions rarely seen outside interior Mexico alongside modern artists and events that honor their cultural roots, like Oaxacan dancers performing La Guelaguetza festival headlined by genre-defying Latinx recording artist Omar Apollo.



“MXLAN will unite the ancient and futuristic to create a five-day summer festival experience unlike anything else,” said Adan Garcia, MXLAN creative team director. “It’s where you’ll be immersed in ancient traditions one moment and thrilled by the look and sound of tomorrow the next.”



The public is invited to enjoy five days of live concerts at the MXLAN Breakthrough Stage, featuring rising Latinx artists Omar Apollo, Le Butcherettes, Las Fenix, El Dusty, Dezorah, Lluvia Vega, Yruama, and more.

Irving Cano’s Zapotec-inspired work graces world cities like Dubai and Mexico City with the spirit and color of his native Oaxaca, Mexico. “We welcome the world to discover the beauty of our culture firsthand,” said Irving Cano.

MXLAN’s premium engagements span performances of Oaxaca’s legendary La Guelaguetza indigenous cultural celebration, a Mezcal & Tequila catrina night, Circo Hermanos Vazquez- the world’s #1 Latino circus, and the culinary delights of the Sabor de Mexico and Firemasters food festivals.

Entry was also opened for competitive events like the Neon Nights 5K race and MXLAN Mindgames, a fusion of e-sports, music, and a USCF-rated international chess tournament.

Tickets were also announced for July 26th’s MXLAN Unite Music Festival, an on-site showcase for regional music headlined by Los Invasores de Nuevo Leon, with Solido, Los Cadetes de Linares, and Sonora Dinamita de Anaidita in an open-air venue at the McAllen Convention Center festival grounds.

MXLAN’s unique experiences are known as happenings for guests to enjoy at their pleasure." A full list of happenings and ticket information is available at MXLAN.com, including:

Free Happenings

Shah Calenda Parade - Walk or dance in MXLAN's signature event, with Oaxacan performers and giant dancing dolls in a real Mexican calenda (open street parade.) Daily.

Walk or dance in MXLAN's signature event, with Oaxacan performers and giant dancing dolls in a real Mexican calenda (open street parade.) Daily. MXLAN Breakthrough stage - Live concerts by artists mixing Mexican influences into new and unexpected genres. Daily.

Live concerts by artists mixing Mexican influences into new and unexpected genres. Daily. Creator in Motion project - Watch Oaxacan muralist Irving Cano create an original building-sized work of art. Daily.

Watch Oaxacan muralist Irving Cano create an original building-sized work of art. Daily. MXLAN Nights - Keep the celebration going throughout McAllen’s downtown club scene (within walking distance.) Daily.

Keep the celebration going throughout McAllen’s downtown club scene (within walking distance.) Daily. El Mercado MXLAN - Find 1-of-1 items from over 100 Oaxacan artisans offering handmade clothing, leathercraft, beadwork, and more. Daily.

Find 1-of-1 items from over 100 Oaxacan artisans offering handmade clothing, leathercraft, beadwork, and more. Daily. MXLAN Lights - Low-rise fireworks show. Friday, Saturday.

Low-rise fireworks show. Friday, Saturday. MXLAN Food Tour - Indulge in authentic Tex-Mex and street food within walking distance of the event. Daily.

Indulge in authentic Tex-Mex and street food within walking distance of the event. Daily. MXLAN Color & Fire ceremony - Letter burning and daily-color dedication that opens each night of M-X-L-A-N. (Cyan, Orange, Magenta, Violet, Yellow) Daily.



Ticketed Happenings (Available now at MXLAN.com, including 5-day Master Pass)

La Guelaguetza - “The Offering,” the legendary festival celebrating Mexico’s native people and culture, performed by 150 Oaxacan dancers. Daily.

“The Offering,” the legendary festival celebrating Mexico’s native people and culture, performed by 150 Oaxacan dancers. Daily. Neon Nights 5K - Glowing color run, illuminated; inspired by the mile-high footrace trails of Los Pueblos Mancomunados in Oaxaca. Wednesday.

Glowing color run, illuminated; inspired by the mile-high footrace trails of Los Pueblos Mancomunados in Oaxaca. Wednesday. Mezcal & Tequila catrina night - Try Mexico’s finest tequila and mezcal at a Dia de los Muertos-style evening; inspired by Oaxacan Concursos de Catrinas. Saturday.

Try Mexico’s finest tequila and mezcal at a Dia de los Muertos-style evening; inspired by Oaxacan Concursos de Catrinas. Saturday. MXLAN Mindgames - Chess, e-sports, and Lego-build tournaments and exhibitions; inspired by the Zapotec ballcourts of Monte Albán. Daily.

Chess, e-sports, and Lego-build tournaments and exhibitions; inspired by the Zapotec ballcourts of Monte Albán. Daily. Sabor de Mexico Food Festival - The ultimate Mexican food experience, prepared by chefs from across Mexico. Inspired by Mexico's most famous Zapotec chefs. Thursday.

The ultimate Mexican food experience, prepared by chefs from across Mexico. Inspired by Mexico's most famous Zapotec chefs. Thursday. Firemasters - Mexico’s legendary open-flame grilling chefs serve sizzling meats and specialties. Friday, Saturday.

Mexico’s legendary open-flame grilling chefs serve sizzling meats and specialties. Friday, Saturday. Circo Hermanos Vazquez - The world’s #1 Latino circus presents their high-flying mix of heart-pounding thrills and aerial artistry. Daily.

The world’s #1 Latino circus presents their high-flying mix of heart-pounding thrills and aerial artistry. Daily. MXLAN Unite Music Festival - Regional music takes center stage at a concert celebrating the border’s original sound; free admission for 13-and-under. Friday.

Texas Monthly will also announce a panel discussion at MXLAN focused on border issues in the coming days.

MXLAN 2019’s premier sponsor, Shah Eye Center, worked to make events like the Shah Calenda parade experience open to the public, free of charge. Fellow sponsors have collaborated with a Mayan-influenced artist from Chiapas, Mexico to reimagine themselves through the MXLAN Glyph Project to represent Boggus Ford, Cemex, Glazier’s/Tecate Light, UTRGV, Shah Eye Center, Reliant Energy, Tehuacán Brillante, Texas Monthly, McAllen International Airport and the City of McAllen at MXLAN. In addition, Reliant Energy will power the nights of MXLAN with the distribution of ten thousand led bracelets over the 5-day event.





About MXLAN

MXLAN 2019 by Shah Eye Center is the summer music and interactive arts festival celebrating the past, present, and future of Mexico’s cultural influence on our world. MXLAN is July 24th-28th in McAllen, TX Convention Center district.

MXLAN is five days of concerts, street parades, Mexican cuisine and drink, visual artists, Oaxacan performances, competitions, shows, and interactive events .

