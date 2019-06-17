Wildflower Expands Nationwide Retail Presence with Dillard’s Department Stores

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Wildflower Brands Inc. (CSE: SUN , OTC: WLDFF ) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received and fulfilled an opening purchase order from Dillard’s department stores that will place Wildflower wellness products in Dillard’s stores across the US.



Wildflower’s premium hemp CBD infused products can now be seen throughout 292 Dillard’s locations across the U.S. and the company’s retail presence throughout the country continues to expand. Rooted in transparency and best practices, Wildflower is looking forward to entering new key markets such as Florida and Texas to educate new consumers on salable products in the region. Wildflower has received subsequent purchase orders from Dillard’s and is fulfilling orders as they are received.

Wildflower CEO William Maclean says, “Launching into Dillard’s will double the number of retail locations we are in overnight. Our strategy is to build off our established brand equity in these key markets that can catapult us into becoming a household name. Dillard’s has the respect and reputation as a retailer that fits in with our loyal following. I am looking forward to bringing the wellness and health benefits of CBD through Wildflower’s products to Dillard’s clientele.”

ABOUT WILDFLOWER

Wildflower Brands is a Vancouver-based company developing and designing brands that focus on plant-based health and wellness products. All of our brands work in synergy, toward becoming a global wellness leader.

For more information about Wildflower Brands, visit wildflowerbrands.co . To learn, engage and shop our wellness products visit buywildflower.com .

