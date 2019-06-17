D2L RECOGNIZED BY SIIA AS BEST K-12 LEARNING MANAGEMENT SOLUTION (LMS)

Brightspace earns prestigious industry recognition

/EIN News/ -- Kitchener, Waterloo, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yesterday Brightspace by D2L was named the best K-12 Learning Management Solution (LMS) of 2019 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. The prestigious CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative Business and Education technology products across the country and around the world.

“We have been working hard to make Brightspace the learning platform for people and schools that care deeply about ensuring that all students reach their potential,” said John Baker, President and CEO of D2L. “This award is a validation of that approach, and a testament to the hard work of our talented global team — who are dedicated to giving educators and learners alike a delightful experience.”

"The 2019 CODiE award winners represent the best of a new class of innovative products that are disrupting education and adding new efficiencies for educators and administrators. These exciting new products are opening doors for learners of all ages by developing and utilizing new technologies to respond to student and educator needs,” said Jeff Joseph, SIIA President. “Congratulations to D2L and all our honorees!”

The winner announcement was made by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, during the SIIA Ed Tech Conference & CODiE Awards in San Francisco. Thirty-four awards were given for products and services deployed specifically for education and learning professionals, including the top honor of the best overall Education Technology Solution.

A SIIA CODiE Award win is a prestigious honor, as each award winner was first reviewed by expert judges including educators and administrators whose evaluations determined the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

More information about the Awards is available at http://www.siia.net/codie .

Details about the winning products can be found at http://www.siia.net/codie/2019-Winners .

About the CODiE Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

ABOUT BRIGHTSPACE

Brightspace is a cloud-based learning platform built by educators, for educators that works on any device. It’s secure, worry-free technology that puts customers first — allowing you to create engaging courses within your existing technology to fit your unique needs. With Brightspace, you can easily set up individualized learning paths for your students, keep them on track with automated nudges, provide them with personalized feedback and increase their engagement through gamification, social tools, video and other powerful features.

Brightspace is the only learning platform chosen as a partner of the National Federation of the Blind’s Strategic Nonvisual Access Partnership program, which has been redesigned as their Centre of Excellence in Nonvisual Access. Brightspace was named the #1 LMS in Higher Ed by Ovum Research and #1 in Adaptive Learning by eLearning Magazine. Aragon Research also included D2L in its highly coveted Hot Vendors In Learning list. To learn more, visit the Higher Education and K-12 pages on our website.

ABOUT D2L

D2L believes learning is the foundation upon which all progress and achievement rests. Working closely with organizations globally, D2L has transformed the way millions of people learn online and in the classroom. Learn more about D2L for schools, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com.

D2L PRESS CONTACT

Christine D’Angela, Director of Awareness, D2L Corporation, pr@d2l.com





Twitter: @D2L

© 2019 D2L Corporation.

The D2L family of companies includes D2L Corporation, D2L Ltd, D2L Australia Pty Ltd, D2L Europe Ltd, D2L Asia Pte Ltd, and D2L Brasil Soluções de Tecnologia para Educação Ltda.

All D2L marks are trademarks of D2L Corporation. Please visit D2L.com/trademarks for a list of D2L marks.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.