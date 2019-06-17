Reminder: Investor Conference Call Friday June 21st, 2019

Management to Provide Update on Initiatives & Strategic Plans

Call-in Details

MIRAMAR, Fla., June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generex Biotechnology Corporation (www.generex.com) (OTCQB:GNBT) (http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GNBT/quote) today announced the following access information for its investor conference call, to be hosted by President & Chief Executive Officer Joseph Moscato, and his management team on June 21, at 9:00 AM Eastern time:

Domestic US/Canada – 1-866‑342‑8588

Direct Toll / International – 1-203‑518‑9865

Conference ID - 91034

During the investors call Mr. Moscato will discuss recent corporate developments, acquisitions, and new business, as well as the strategic focus of Generex for 2019 and beyond. Mr. Moscato said, “I am quite excited as we enter this pivotal week in which we expect to make progress on several strategic initiatives that should allow us to declare the 1:1 dividend on Thursday, June 20th, pending the completion of certain documents and agreements. Nothing makes me happier than to keep my word to our valuable shareholders who gave me permission to clean up the company and reorganize our operations to where we are today. At the end this week, I will be able to provide our shareholders with a complete, company-wide update, as well as additional details pertaining to the merger and spin out of NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology, Inc. We will also hear from Anthony J. Dolisi, Chief Executive Officer of our subsidiary Olaregen Therapeutix, who will provide an update on the exciting commercial launch of FDA cleared Excellagen® for wound management, which is currently being used in the VA hospital system, private practice podiatrists, and hospitals for the management of difficult to treat wounds like diabetic ulcers, surgical wounds and trauma. It is extremely special and rare to be able to acquire a company like Olaregen that is poised to launch and commercialize an FDA cleared product, and now that Excellagen is being enthusiastically received in the market, we are proud to work with the Olaregen team to achieve our commercial sales goals. We will also be introducing our new MSO model that we have reorganized with help from several highly-regarded healthcare law firms to be more operationally efficient, financially sound, and in compliance with federal and state regulations in the 27 states where we plan to expand and grow sales and distribution through our proprietary network. We will discuss the pending clinical work for Regentys ECMHÔ for the management of ulcerative colitis, a significant market with unmet need. We also hope to announce details on the establishment of NuGenerex Health, our planned HMO with Dr. Kiran Patel. It is a very exciting time for Generex as we near the completion of Phase 3 in our overall plan, which will be fully completed with an up-listing to either NASDAQ or the NYSE. I look forward to speaking with our shareholders on Friday morning.”

About Generex Biotechnology Corp.

Generex Biotechnology is an integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient centric care from rapid diagnosis through delivery of personalized therapies. Generex is building a new kind of healthcare company that extends beyond traditional models providing support to physicians in an MSO network, and ongoing relationships with patients to improve the patient experience and access to optimal care.

In addition to advancing a legacy portfolio of immune-oncology assets, medical devices, and diagnostics, the Company is focused on an acquisition strategy of strategic businesses that complement existing assets and provide immediate sources of revenue and working capital. Recent acquisitions include a management services organization, a network of pharmacies, clinical laboratory, and medical device companies with new and approved products.

Our newly formed, wholly-owned subsidiary, NuGenerex Distribution Solutions (NDS), integrates our MSO network with a pharmacy network, clinical diagnostic lab, durable medical equipment company (DME-IQ) and dedicated call center.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release and oral statements made from time to time by Generex representatives in respect of the same subject matter may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by introductory words such as "expects," "plan," "believes," "will," "achieve," "anticipate," "would," "should," "subject to" or words of similar meaning, and by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements frequently are used in discussing potential product applications, potential collaborations, product development activities, clinical studies, regulatory submissions and approvals, and similar operating matters. Many factors may cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements, including inaccurate assumptions and a broad variety of risks and uncertainties, some of which are known and others of which are not. Known risks and uncertainties include those identified from time to time in the reports filed by Generex with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which should be considered together with any forward-looking statement. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results or events, and one should avoid placing undue reliance on such statements. Generex undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Generex claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements that is contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

Generex Contact:

Generex Biotechnology Corporation

Joseph Moscato

646-599-6222

Todd Falls

1-800-391-6755 Extension 222

investor@generex.com







