Mersive Takes Home Multiple Awards at InfoComm 2019

DENVER, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mersive Technologies , the leader in wireless content sharing and collaboration solutions, today announced Solstice has been named Most Innovative Collaboration Product in the 2019 SCN InfoComm Installation Product Awards and an AV Technology Best of Show award recipient. Additionally, Mersive has been named a recipient of the 2019 GPA Global Excellence award.

The SCN InfoComm Installation Product Awards are evaluated by a panel of top integrators, consultants, and the SCN team; the judges narrowed the submissions down to three finalists in each category based on innovation, ease of use, quality, return on invest, and market relevance.

/EIN News/ -- “The SCN InfoComm Installation Product Award winners represent the best the industry has to offer,” said Megan A. Dutta, content director, Systems Contractor News. “These awards honor the move innovative commercial AV products of 2018. Each and every winner has made a significant impact on the lives of integrators—whether it’s allowing them to offer a new service, creating a strong ROI, or simply making their lives easier.”

Mersive’s Solstice 4.0 software in concert with the all new Gen3 Pod wireless collaboration platform significantly differentiates Mersive from the typical AV hardware used in meeting rooms for collaboration. Mersive’s latest software update includes Solstice Ink, an elegant solution to the previously clumsy meeting space display annotation problem by allowing users to use their smartphone to remotely mark-up digital displays from anywhere in the room.

The AV Technology Best of Show winners represent outstanding achievement in product development, selected by seven AV professionals, including CTS-certified technology managers and AV/IT engineers, judged each product live on the show floor on days one and two of InfoComm.

“Once again, InfoComm brought forth a cascade of ingenuity, and this exuberance for innovation was readily apparent in the breadth of our field of awards entries,” Said Matthew Pruznick, Editor, AV Technology. “With so many outstanding contenders, the process of narrowing down the list to this select group of winners was a painstaking endeavor. It is with the utmost pride that I congratulate the 2019 recipients of the AV Technology’s Best of Show Awards—your products are a shining example of excellence in the industry.”

“We’ve listened to our customers’ feedback to develop Solstice features that put content at the center of the meeting which has set Mersive at the forefront of the wireless collaboration solution market,” said Christopher Jaynes, Mersive CTO and Founder.



The Global Presence Alliance (GPA) awards are presented to audio, video, and UC manufacturers and vendors. The awards are determined through a formal member voting process evaluating more than 40 technology companies worldwide. Results are based on evaluations of programs, support, solutions, and the capacity to provide these consistently as a part of a global enterprise program for the GPA and its customers. Mersive is one of nine (9) recipients of this years’ award. “As we expand into new markets across Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Middle East, we’re thrilled to be recognized for our commitment to global consistency in the vendor market,” said Jaynes.

About Mersive:

Mersive’s wireless collaboration solution Solstice boosts productivity by putting content at the center of the meeting experience. Participants are more engaged because Solstice’s intuitive, software-based interface makes it easy for any number of users to share content from any device. Moreover, corporations and universities can securely deploy and centrally manage the solution across locations and obtain valuable insights on user collaboration and space utilization. Mersive is based in Denver, Colorado with offices and customers around the world. To learn more visit www.mersive.com

