Fortinet Delivers Industry’s First Secure SD-Branch Solution to Extend Security to the WAN and Access Edge

Further Extends the Fortinet Security Fabric to Branch Offices, New Products Support Secure, Easy-to-Manage and Cloud-Ready Infrastructure for Distributed Enterprises Adopting SD-WAN

/EIN News/ -- John Maddison, EVP of products and solutions at Fortinet

“To compete in today’s digital economy, businesses need to provide high quality cloud connectivity and secure device and user access. Usually companies stitch together network and security solutions, which results in an architecture that is very slow to change and creates operational holes. Fortinet’s Secure SD-Branch is the only unified WAN edge, secure WiFi and switching and network access control solution available today, securing the WAN and access edge in an integrated and automated fashion from a single console.”

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced its Secure SD-Branch solution, the industry’s most comprehensive branch offering to secure the WAN and access edge and enable security-driven networking for distributed enterprises. Fortinet’s Secure SD-Branch solution extends the Fortinet Security Fabric and the benefits of SD-WAN to network access, converging WAN and security into an integrated platform. This convergence increases security and visibility while reducing complexity, improving performance and agility, and lowering overall IT costs at the edges of the network.

New WAN and Access Edge Paradigm Challenges

Customers are in the midst of a digital transformation, operating hybrid cloud architectures with both remote and local compute, as well as SaaS applications, creating multiple network edges beyond the WAN and access edge. This explosion of edges, which all must be secured, is causing many organizations to struggle to implement adequate security throughout their distributed enterprises. The complexity of managing these edges – including often complicated and overlapping point products and appliances – adds an additional challenge. The increased number and variety of IoT devices connected to the branch network also introduces opportunities for hackers to target and access sensitive data. Additionally, customers who are adopting SD-WAN are finding that they need tighter integration of their LAN platforms to extend Secure SD-WAN features into the network for impoved security and manageability.

As digital transformation continues to radically change how organizations do business, it is essential that all parts of the network are secured and aligned to not jeopardize new digital business opportunities. For the branch to realize its full potential, it needs secure, real-time access to data and resources—wherever they are located.

Securing the WAN and Access Edge with Fortinet’s Secure SD-Branch Solution

To combat the challenges of today’s distributed enterprise, Fortinet is delivering the industry’s first complete Secure SD-Branch solution, enabling customers to converge security and network access and extend the Fortinet Security Fabric to the branch level. Fortinet’s Secure SD-Branch solution is comprised of the FortiGate Next-Generation Firewall , FortiNAC Network Access Control , FortiSwitch and FortiAP Access Points . The solution secures two key areas:

Network Edge protection : FortiGate’s next-generation firewall security is extended through the access layer with FortiSwitch and FortiAP. This offers consolidation through convergence of security and network access and is a unique architecture ideal for Secure SD-Branch deployments. New WiFi 6 FortiAP Access Points offer greater capacity and throughput to keep up with expanding bandwidth needs and new multi-gigabit FortiSwitch switches offer higher power (PoE) to run even the most power hungry IoT devices.

: FortiGate’s next-generation firewall security is extended through the access layer with FortiSwitch and FortiAP. This offers consolidation through convergence of security and network access and is a unique architecture ideal for Secure SD-Branch deployments. New WiFi 6 FortiAP Access Points offer greater capacity and throughput to keep up with expanding bandwidth needs and new multi-gigabit FortiSwitch switches offer higher power (PoE) to run even the most power hungry IoT devices. Device Edge protection: FortiNAC network access controller provides automatic discovery, classification and security of IoT devices as they enter the network. The new FortiNAC release 8.6 increases anomaly detection via traffic scanning by leveraging FortiGate as a sensor, with no additional hardware required at the branch.

This unique technology combination results in the industry’s first Secure SD-Branch solution, providing better integration of LAN and WAN platforms and delivering the following customer benefits:

Integrated Security : FortiGate extends next-generation firewall services to the network access layer through the integration of wireless and switch management. Enabling network access control (NAC) with FortiGate as a sensor enhances discovery and visibility, and provides security anomaly detection for devices in the enterprise branch.

: FortiGate extends next-generation firewall services to the network access layer through the integration of wireless and switch management. Enabling network access control (NAC) with FortiGate as a sensor enhances discovery and visibility, and provides security anomaly detection for devices in the enterprise branch. Simplified management: Zero-touch deployment and integrated management via a single-pane-of-glass simplifies enterprise branch deployments. The flexible architecture scales to support a variety of branch sizes and growth.

Zero-touch deployment and integrated management via a single-pane-of-glass simplifies enterprise branch deployments. The flexible architecture scales to support a variety of branch sizes and growth. Lower Total Cost of Ownership: No licensing fees and no network traffic sensors to purchase, as well as simplified management operations that require fewer interfaces to learn and manage daily and less time to deploy, saves organizations time and money.

Fortinet views the network through a security lens, providing customers with security-driven networking via the Fortinet Security Fabric . With today’s announcement, Fortinet empowers customers to easily manage their distributed branches while keeping consistent security, helping to expand their reach beyond SD-WAN to the access layer.

“Security was a top priority for us as a financial institution when it came time to execute our ‘Bank Branch of the Future’ project. We chose Fortinet’s SD-Branch solution because we were able to consolidate our branch services into the same platform that would be running our SD-WAN, giving us better visibility, control and security at our branch offices.”

- Luis Eduardo Dos Santos, Head of Network and Telecom at Banco Votorantim, Brazil

“Many customers upgrading to SD-WAN also prioritize securing the WAN edge. Fortinet’s Secure SD-Branch solution offers tighter integration between the WAN and LAN platforms to keep consistent security and management, helping us expand our reach beyond SD-WAN to the access layer.”

- Joshua Knight, Vice President and General Manager, Cybersecurity at Dimension Data Americas

“Organizations looking to deploy SD-WAN should also take a look at SD-Branch to integrate their WAN and LAN platforms. Fortinet delivers a complete approach to SD-Branch by integrating security as well as the wireless network as part of their solution. They’re bringing a lot of extra capabilities to the table with security at the forefront.”

- Zeus Kerravala, Principal Analyst at ZK Research

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) secures the largest enterprise, service provider, and government organizations around the world. Fortinet empowers its customers with intelligent, seamless protection across the expanding attack surface and the power to take on ever-increasing performance requirements of the borderless network - today and into the future. Only the Fortinet Security Fabric architecture can deliver security without compromise to address the most critical security challenges, whether in networked, application, cloud or mobile environments. Fortinet ranks #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide and more than 400,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. Learn more at http://www.fortinet.com , the Fortinet Blog , or FortiGuard Labs .

