Aon, It Gets Better Canada proud to support LGBTQ2+ youth

TORONTO, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aon Canada is showing its rainbow colours again this Pride season by hosting seven fundraising events across Canada, with all proceeds going to It Gets Better Canada’s LGBTQ2+ youth empowerment programs.



/EIN News/ -- Last year, Aon Proud raised $15,000 for queer youth with fundraisers in Toronto, Montreal, Calgary and Vancouver. This year, the global professional services provider has added events in Winnipeg, Edmonton (which have already occurred) and Halifax.

“At Aon, we believe that diversity, inclusiveness and a collaborative spirit are essential to a successful business… and to ensuring happy, healthy and thriving communities,” said Christine Lithgow, CEO of Aon Commercial Risk and Health Solutions, Canada. “These fundraisers are a great way to engage the insurance industry in a positive program that is making a difference,” mentioned Stéphane Lespérance, President of Aon Commercial Risk and Health, Canada, adding, “this is not an initiative, it’s part of our core values and DNA.”

To help make this year’s Aon Proud campaign an even bigger success, the company has pulled together a broad coalition of industry support that includes Liberty Mutual, AIG, Zurich, Allianz, Travelers, Lloyd’s Canada, Wynward Insurance and Aviva. “The support from our insurer partners has been instrumental in the success of these events as it is truly creating a more inclusive community throughout our industry,” Sean Kavanagh, Director of Aon Inpoint and leader of Aon Proud, highlighted.

“We appreciate the work that Aon and its partners are doing on behalf of a LGBTQ2 youth,” said Bruce Glawson, Chair of the It Get’s Better Canada’s Board. “This funding helps us to continue to reach out to youth and connect them to projects and programs that enhance their emotional well-being and engagement with a broader community that cares“.

This year’s fundraising events are hosted from 4pm-7pm local time in each city, with the dates and venues note below:

June 20 in Toronto at Craft Beer Hall.

July 18 in Halifax at East of Grafton Tavern.

July 31 in Vancouver at Red Rider.

Aug 15 in Montreal at Vargas Restaurant.

Aug 22 in Calgary at Barcelona Tavern.

For further information contact:

It Gets Better Canada Aon Christopher Gudgeon Alexandre Daudelin President & CEO Senior Manager, Public Relations Toronto, Ontario Montreal, Quebec 250.213.1666 514.982.4910 canada@itgetsbetter.org alexandre.daudelin@aon.com

























