WW to Present at Oppenheimer Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference

NEW YORK, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weight Watchers International, Inc. (Nasdaq: WW), a global wellness company and the world’s leading commercial weight management program, today announced that Nick Hotchkin, CFO, Operating Officer, North America and President, Emerging Markets, will present at the Oppenheimer Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference in Boston, MA.



The presentation will be held on Wednesday, June 19 at 10:40 a.m. Eastern Time and will be accessible via live audio webcast on the Company's corporate website at corporate.ww.com in the Investors section under Presentations and Events. An archive of the webcast will be available on this site for 30 days.

WW – the new Weight Watchers – is a global wellness company and the world's leading commercial weight management program. We inspire millions of people to adopt healthy habits for real life. Through our engaging digital experience and face-to-face group workshops, members follow our livable and sustainable program that encompasses healthy eating, physical activity, and a helpful mindset. With more than five decades of experience in building communities and our deep expertise in behavioral science, we aim to deliver wellness for all. To learn more about the WW approach to healthy living, please visit ww.com. For more information about our global business, visit our corporate website at corporate.ww.com.

