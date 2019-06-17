SteppIR Communication Systems Announces New Commercial Division

SEATTLE, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SteppIR Communication Systems, a global provider of communication products and services, today announced the launch of the company’s commercial division named “SteppIR Commercial”. SteppIR Commercial reflects an increased investment in the high-frequency communication industry for the company, particularly for enterprise and business-to-business solutions and comes as the global demand for high-frequency communication products and services continues to accelerate. The division will be led directly by John Mertel, President and CEO of SteppIR Communication Systems and will be an extension of the company’s focus on amateur ham radio products.



“It is clear to us that the market for SteppIR products and services for commercial applications is significant, and one that we fully intend to address with our broad portfolio of intellectual property and global business operations,” said Mr. Mertel. “From the growth of remote data access via Internet of Things technology to new public sector and emergency management requirements to new financial services industry scenarios, we are committed to delivering what our customers and our new markets need from us to achieve their business goals. This investment is an extension of our amateur ham radio business – a business we will continue to serve with the same passion we have since we started SteppIR.”

The global market for high-frequency communication systems continues to grow at unprecedented rates. Across all industries – financial services, military and defense, agriculture and forestry, public sector and more – the need to communicate effectively, access information quickly and share data seamlessly is growing in importance. To address these new opportunities, the company today also announced a new line-up of product offerings: the SY Series, SD Series and SV Series of products. The company also announced an expansion of service offerings, including managed services, custom product engineering, installation and maintenance, and health monitoring and reporting.

“I couldn’t be more excited for SteppIR to take this step in their growth and expansion,” said Martti Laine, Advisor at SteppIR Communication Systems. “The company truly pioneered new thinking and new engineering in the HF-communication industry, and I expect nothing less from them as they expand their offerings with SteppIR Commercial.”

