Car Rental Market to Reach $164.33 Billion by 2022 at 11.6% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Rise in disposable income of people across North America, enhanced road infrastructure across the world, and surge in trend of using the internet to customize travel trip are expected to propel the growth of the global car rental market. The off-airport segment dominated the market in 2016, contributing around three-fifths of the market. The market across the North America region held the lion’s share in 2016, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market.

Portland, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, the global car rental market was pegged at $85.14 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $164.33 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 11.6% from 2016 to 2022.

Expansion & progression of global travel and tourism industry increase in disposable income of people in North America, enhanced road infrastructure, and rise in investment by global funds and players opting for aggregator-based business model are the major factors that drive the growth of the global car rental market. However, volatile prices of gasoline and petroleum products hamper the car rental market growth. On the contrary, the rise in trend of using the internet to customize travel trips and for reservations and bookings is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The global car rental market is categorized on the basis of the type of car, rental category, and region. Based on the type of car, the market is segmented into a luxury car, executive car, economical car, sports utility vehicle (SUV), and multi-utility vehicle (MUV). The economical car segment held the largest share in 2016, accounting more than one-fourth of the market. Moreover, the segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period.

On the basis of the rental category, the market is bifurcated into an airport, off-airport, local usage, outstation, and others. The off-airport segment dominated the market in 2017, contributing around three-fifths of the market. However, the outstation segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 12.8% during the study period.

The market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across the North America region held the lion’s share in 2017, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the market across the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 16.5% from 2016 to 2022.

The market report analyzes the major market players such as Carzonrent India Pvt Ltd., Avis Budget Group, Inc., Europcar, Enterprise Holdings Inc., Sixt Rent a Car, The Hertz Corporation, Localiza, Uber Technologies Inc., Budget Rent a Car System, Inc., and Eco Rent a Car.

