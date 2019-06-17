Ziopharm Oncology Appoints Heidi Hagen to Board of Directors

Operations Management Leader for Immunex, Dendreon; Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Vineti

BOSTON, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziopharm Oncology , Inc. (“Ziopharm” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq:ZIOP), today announced Heidi Hagen, an experienced and entrepreneurial biotechnology operations executive, has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors effective immediately.



“We’re delighted to welcome Heidi to the Ziopharm Board. She joins the company at an exciting time as we are advancing our Sleeping Beauty and our Controlled IL-12 platforms through the clinic,” said Scott Tarriff, Ziopharm’s Chairman, who is also Chief Executive Officer of Eagle Pharmaceuticals. “Heidi’s extensive experience in drug development, operations management, and interactions with regulatory agencies as well as her leadership and strategy skills will greatly benefit Ziopharm and make her an outstanding addition to our board.”

Ms. Hagen is Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Vineti, a cloud-based software platform company that addresses challenges in data management from order through cell collection, manufacturing, and delivery of personalized treatments such as cell and gene therapies and cancer vaccines. She has extensive experience in operations management and commercializing innovative technologies.

Beginning her career at Immunex Corporation, Ms. Hagen worked for ten years in a range of roles in drug development and operations management. Following Immunex, she served as Senior Vice President of Operations for more than a decade at Dendreon. More recently, she was the Global Chief Operating Officer for SOTIO, a diverse pharmaceutical company specializing in oncology, based in Prague.

Ms. Hagen also serves on the board of directors for Vericel, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing on cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. She has a B.S. in Cell and Molecular Biology, an M.S. in Bioengineering, and an MBA from the University of Washington.

The addition of Ms. Hagen represents the fifth new board member for Ziopharm within the past year. With the planned addition of one more board member in 2019, the company will have reshaped and repopulated its board of directors, adding the skills and experience needed to guide the company into the future.

About Ziopharm Oncology, Inc.

Ziopharm Oncology is an immuno-oncology company focused on developing end-to-end cost-effective solutions using its non-viral Sleeping Beauty platform for TCR and CAR T-cell therapies and immune-stimulating gene therapy with Controlled interleukin 12 (IL-12). The Sleeping Beauty platform genetically modifies T cells with DNA plasmids to express T-cell receptors (TCRs) to target specific antigens in solid tumors and chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to target CD19 in blood cancers with the Company’s 3rd generation T-cell manufacturing process, rapid personalized manufacture (RPM). The Sleeping Beauty platform is being advanced in collaboration with the National Cancer Institute, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Eden BioCell. The Company also is developing its Controlled IL-12 platform, or Ad-RTS-hIL-12 plus veledimex, as monotherapy and in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors to treat brain cancer, including in collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Company Contact:

Chris Taylor

VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

617-502-1881

ctaylor@ziopharm.com

