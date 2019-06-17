LinkResPet (OTC: LRSV) Answers Pet Owners Demand For CBD In The US, Helping Pets From Coast To Coast

LinkResPet to produce LYNKS CBD Pet Water in partnership with American Premium (OTC: HIPH)

39% of dog owners and 34% of cat owners agree that they like the idea of CBD supplements for their pets

Brightfield Group suggests CBD pet market could be worth $1.16 billion by 2022

/EIN News/ -- KINGTON, United Kingdom, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Anxiety, stress, joint pains, allergies, and nausea are not just human ailments, they are also affecting the way our furry friends live their lives. From lack of appetite to hip and joint issues, pets are suffering from illnesses all far too common to humans, in fact, we might even be passing our stress onto them. So what can we do about it? Luckily, LinkResPet (OTC: LRSV), a UK based CBD provider, is here to help solve these health issues the natural way, through specialised cannabidiol (CBD) products made specifically for pets.

Cannabidiol, or CBD, is the non-psychoactive component of cannabis. It is most commonly used to help treat a host of medical problems and has been making headway into the pet care industry, with a clinical trial already showing encouraging results on seizure frequency in dogs . The troubles affecting our pets are only growing, as surveys show that flea allergies have increased in cats by 67.3% over the past 10 years, while separation anxiety disorder is diagnosed in 20% to 40% of dogs referred to animal behaviour practices in North America.

With the many benefits and little side effects, CBD has unsurprisingly taken the US by storm. From Colorado to New York , the adoption of CBD across a variety of sectors has boomed since the 2018 Farm bill. Some states are even pushing for further legislation such as California , which is en route to becoming the first state to let pet owners purchase medical marijuana for their animals if they have a recommendation from a veterinarian.

With a value of $32 million , the CBD pet market still has room to grow. Currently, 39% of dog owners and 34% of cat owners agree that they like the idea of CBD supplements for their pets , yet only 29% of dog owners and 17% of cat owners purchased pet supplements in the last 12 months , showing the huge potential for growth in the sector. In fact the Brightfield Group suggests the market could reach $1.16 billion by 2022.

Perceiving the market opportunities, and, more importantly, the growing pet owners’ needs for natural therapies, LinkResPet launched a line of CBD products especially tailored for cats, dogs and horses. Designed to for easy absorption and administration, LinkResPet products come in tincture form and are made of hemp-derived CBD isolates, which are non-toxic, all natural, THC and GMO free. While the CBD products are meant to tackle a variety of issues aforementioned, there is also an emphasis in promoting homeostasis in the body and improving the animal’s overall wellness.

Driven by innovation, LinkResPet recently partnered with American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH) to work on a new CBD water pet product, LYNKS CBD Pet Water . The beverage, infused with LinkResPet CBD formula and created with American Premium’s nano-technology, which allows greater absorption of CBD into the system, providing a new way of owners to treat their pets. Expected to launch in Q3 2019, LYNKS CBD Pet Water is the first product of its kind tailored for pets.

Rene Lauritsen, LinkResPet CEO commented: “LinkResPet was born out of huge love for animals and the strong belief that CBD can benefit creatures through a variety of health issues, which made us strive for delivering the highest quality CBD products for pets in the market. We have come some way since inception but our emphasis on innovation and development keep pushing us to research and create new natural ways to treat animals. Our LYNKS CBD pet water for example, is an exciting new product that breaks with everything available in the market at the moment. In tandem, we are working on expanding our retailing network and developing novel product lines that will hopefully launch by the end of the year. It is an exciting time for the company with lots of opportunities and milestones, so I look forward to updating investors and shareholders as new activities develop.”

For more information about LinkResPet please visit: www.linkrespet.com

About LinkResPet and Link Reservations Inc.

LinkResPet, a subsidiary of Link Reservations Inc (OTC: LRSV), is CBD Petcare provider dedicated to improving the health and life conditions of pets worldwide. Developing and marketing hemp-based CBD products for cats, dogs and horses, Link Reservations Inc is currently present in Europe and in the US. A pioneer in the area, LinkResPet products can be found online on: www.linkrespet.com

Forward-Looking Statements & Disclaimers:

LinkResPet/Link Reservations Inc.

61 Bridge Street

Kington

Herefordshire HR5 3DJ

United Kingdom

www.linkrespet.com

+44 330 808 0897

info@linkreservationsinc.com



