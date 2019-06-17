ePlus Expands Managed Services Portfolio to Include Service Desk Offering

Delivers ITIL-compliant framework and a central point of contact for customers to troubleshoot, triage, and resolve IT service issues with efficacy and speed

HERNDON, Va., June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news ) today announced the launch of its Service Desk offering, further extending its Managed Services capabilities with a multi-functional, integrated, global solution. ePlus Service Desk uses ITIL-based methodologies in call flow and problem management to bring process efficiencies and productivity improvements to customers. Work is performed remotely from one or more of ePlus’ U.S.-based Service Desk locations, and includes desk-side staff augmentation as an optional value add.



The Service Desk offering seamlessly integrates with ePlus’ wide portfolio of services and helps organizations achieve:

Secure level one and level two technical support

Expedient issue resolution through 24/7/365 support from 100% U.S.-based ePlus facilities

An elevated customer experience through dedicated Customer Success Managers, efficient onboarding, and Service Business Reviews

Simplified management and visibility through an intuitive ServiceNow ticketing web portal

Quality control through ITIL-certified processes and best practices, as well as a customized knowledge base with integrated reporting

“We are delighted to bring the ePlus Service Desk solution to customers, which in essence completes the circle in our lifecycle services model,” said Dan Farrell, senior vice president of global services for ePlus. “By leveraging our suite of Managed Services, we lift the time-consuming burden from customers so they can maintain their focus where it counts most—on their core business.”

“Supplementing our mature Managed Services portfolio with a Service Desk offering allows us to deliver a suite of solutions via a single platform to customers, efficiently managing multiple services across their complex IT infrastructure,” said Wayne St. Jacques, vice president of managed and executive services for ePlus. “We are able to deliver a full lifecycle experience that maximizes customers’ internal bandwidth and delivers significant outcomes in terms of efficiency and productivity.”

About ePlus Managed Services

ePlus Managed Services help enterprises cost-effectively monitor, control, and proactively manage their IT infrastructure, and off-load a significant burden of day-to-day IT tasks to optimize internal IT operations and mitigate risk. ePlus has delivered Managed Services for more than 10 years to a wide range of clients across multiple industry verticals through its 24/7/365 Managed Services Centers. Visit www.eplus.com/services/managed-services for more information.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a leading consultative technology solutions provider that helps customers imagine, implement, and achieve more from their technology. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and expertise in key technologies from cloud to security and digital infrastructure, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. Founded in 1990, ePlus has more than 1,500 associates serving a diverse set of customers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pac. The Company is headquartered at 13595 Dulles Technology Drive, Herndon, VA, 20171. For more information, visit www.eplus.com , call 888-482-1122, or email info@eplus.com . Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn , Twitter , or Facebook .

ePlus. Where Technology Means More®.

ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies, products, and services mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

