TAOP Partners with JD.com on JD 6.18 Shopping Festival

SHENZHEN, China, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taoping Inc. (TAOP), a leading provider of internet-based smart display screens, and a new-media ecosystem that enable targeted advertising and online retails, today announced that it provides JD.com, an advertiser and an e-Commerce leader in China, with access to Taoping Network, an IoT network of over 100,000 smart display screens nation-wide, for JD.com to distribute advertisements and place promotional activities for its 6.18 Shopping Festival, JD’s massive mid-year consumer event on June 18, 2019.



As it celebrates its 16th anniversary, JD’s 6.18 Shopping Festival has now evolved to be a mid-year “Black Friday”-like event in China. As a media partner of this massive sales event, Taoping utilizes its nation-wide smart-screen presence in high-traffic areas to distribute advertisements and activities to targeted consumers of JD.com. At the same time, the advertisements and activities are also placed in the Taoping Go e-Store the Company provides for JD.com for consumer interactions and transactions. Taoping Alliance members in Shenzhen, Tianjin, Nanjing, Hefei, Nanning, Kunming, Xi’an, Wuhan, Qingdao and other major cities are providing media supports for JD.com’s regional marketing campaigns, allowing local consumers to win cash/coupon rewards by participating in activities with their mobile devices. Through Taoping Network, JD.com not only can distribute its advertisements and activities on Taoping smart screens nation-wide, but also can view consumer statistics and behavior data for transparent measurement of effectiveness of its campaigns. JD’s “Rocket Girls 101 Singing for 618” is receiving great attention from audience nation-wide and the song “Burning My Calories” is becoming very popular.

“The cooperation with JD.com is a milestone for TAOP and is a validation for our new media ecosystem. As we are reinventing outdoor advertising with our IoT network of smart display screens, we believe the collaboration with JD.com symbolize the beginning for smart outdoor media to subvert traditional outdoor media,” said Mr. Jianghuai Lin, Chairman and CEO of TAOP.

Taoping Inc. (formerly known as China Information Technology, Inc.) (TAOP), is a leading provider of smart display terminals for targeted advertising and online retails. The Company provides the integrated end-to-end digital advertising solutions enabling customers to distribute and manage ads on cloud-based ad display terminals. Connecting terminal owners, advertisers and consumers, it builds up a resource sharing "Smart IoT Screen Network- Taoping App - Taoping Go (e-Store)" media ecosystem to ultimately achieve the mission "our technology makes advertising and branding affordable and effective for everyone." To learn more, please visit http://www.taop.com/.

