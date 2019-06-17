Ferrari N.V.: periodic report on the buyback program

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) announces that under the common share buyback program announced on 28 December 2018 (the “Initial Program”), the Company has purchased additional common shares - reported in

aggregate form, on daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

MTA NYSE Total Trading

Date

(d/m/y)



Number of common shares purchased



Average price per share

excluding fees

(€) Consideration excluding fees







(€)



Number of common shares purchased



Average price per share

excluding fees

($) Consideration excluding fees







($)



Consideration excluding fees







(€)*



Number of common shares purchased



Average price per share

excluding fees

(€)* Consideration excluding fees







(€)*



10/06/2019 7,867 133.3306 1,048,911.83 16,600 153.3369 2,545,392.54 2,252,360.45 24,467 134.9275 3,301,272.28 11/06/2019 5,000 137.0732 685,366.00 9,900 155.0008 1,534,507.92 1,355,572.37 14,900 136.9757 2,040,938.37 12/06/2019 8,500 136.8425 1,163,161.25 6,400 155.0886 992,567.04 876,593.69 14,900 136.8963 2,039,754.94 13/06/2019 9,000 136.7845 1,231,060.50 6,100 154.0277 939,568.97 832,287.16 15,100 136.6455 2,063,347.66 14/06/2019 8,000 136.1522 1,089,217.60 7,500 153.1154 1,148,365.50 1,019,410.12 15,500 136.0405 2,108,627.72



Total



38,367 135.9949 5,217,717.18 46,500 153.9871 7,160,401.97 6,336,223.78 84,867 136.1417 11,553,940.96

Since the announcement of the buyback program dated 28 December 2018 till 14 June 2019, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 92,098,640.55 for No. 816,899 common shares purchased on the MTA

USD 37,192,769.78 (Euro 33,182,578.89*) for No. 255,559 common shares purchased on the NYSE

resulting in total No. 6,822,040 common shares held in treasury as of 14 June 2019. As of the same date, the Company held 2.65% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

/EIN News/ -- (*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs).

Attachment



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.