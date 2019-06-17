United Rail, Inc. Engages Peakstone to Raise Capital

/EIN News/ -- Investment Bank's Efforts to Support Company’s Acquisition Program

LAS VEGAS, NV, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – United Rail, Inc. (OTCPK: URAL), a short-line railroad consolidator and owner of the SmartRail brand for electronic Precision Railroading and brand licensor, today announced that it has engaged Chicago-based Peakstone to raise capital for the Company’s acquisition program of short-line railroads.

The Company said that it has an active pipeline and plans to acquire seven short-line railroads over the next twelve months.

Michael Barron, CEO of United Rail, said, "Over the past year we have identified several railroads that we have determined to be undervalued in the market. We have a very specific set of parameters and a strict evaluation process in terms of revenues, net income and operating margins. If the targets do not meet our criteria, we exclude those from consideration. All of our acquisitions are immediately accretive.

“Once we complete an acquisition, we employ our SmartRail Precision Railroading system to further improve efficiency and increase our operating margins by approximately 15%.”

Mr. Barron added, “Our plan is aggressive and ambitious, and we have a proven model. We believe we made the right choice in selecting Peakstone. They have a very active Transportation and Logistics practice, and their team of bankers and analysts have extensive experience in the railroad sector. They have deep industry knowledge and relationships with key investors specific to our sector.”

The Company previously announced it had acquired New England Southern (NES), a short-line railroad operator that provides a variety of value-added rail transportation services including transloading, private industrial rail car switching and rail car storage. NES leases and operates approximately 22 miles of rail lines in the Concord, NH area.

About Peakstone

Peakstone is a leading investment bank that specializes in mergers and acquisitions advisory and capital raising for middle market clients. The team is comprised of senior investment banking professionals who have decades of experience and have executed hundreds of transactions totaling billions of dollars. For additional information, visit www.peakstone.com.

About United Rail Inc.

United Rail, Inc. is in the business of acquiring short line railroads in the freight operations space. The company has been active in this space for several years. It has operated both passenger rail excursions and short line freight operations and plans to develop rail infrastructure projects and terminal operations.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding United Rail, Inc. (the “Company”) within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are “forward-looking statements”, including statements regarding: the financial outlook of the Company, the general ability of the Company to achieve its commercial objectives; the business strategy, plans and objectives of the Company and its subsidiaries; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “seeks,” “should,” “could,” “intends,” or “projects” or similar expressions, and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, and may be beyond the Company’s ability to foresee or control. The Company does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, and all forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof.

Contact: Michael Mason, J.D. Executive Vice President United Rail, Inc. michael@unitedrailinc.com 917-841-8371 Media Contact: Success City Online Ms. Maria Bailey Maria@successcityonline.com (702) 271-0591



