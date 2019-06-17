Karbo Communications Announces Record Growth for 1H 2019

Top-Ranked Tech PR and Digital Agency Celebrates Record Growth and Expanded Client Roster

SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karbo Communications , a top-ranked U.S. technology public relations (PR) and digital marketing agency, today announced record growth in the first half of 2019, an overall increase of 30% over 2018.



/EIN News/ -- The company also announced the addition of new clientele across key sectors of cloud connectivity and data aggregation. Karbo Com welcomed Megaport, a global leader in Networking as a Service and Clearsurance, a leader in crowdsourced insurance company data. The company also expanded services to many of its existing clients.

As Megaport’s Agency of Record, Karbo Com will strengthen their position as a leading Network as a Service (NaaS) provider. Megaport connects over 1,350 customers in more than 465 enabled data centers globally enabling customers with fast, flexible, secure, cost efficient, and on-demand connectivity to cloud, network, and managed service providers. Karbo Com will support their global market expansion by strengthening brand awareness across markets and key verticals.

Karbo Com will be advancing Clearsurance’s position in the insurance industry, bringing attention to its first-of-its-kind, consumer-centric online marketplace. Clearsurance’s platform is poised to modernize insurance purchasing decision-making through their unique approach to consumer data and evaluation of risk profiles and buying personas.

“As enterprises focus on digital transformation, AI, the IoT, cloud and other transformative technologies, we’ve been working to ensure that PR and digital programs deliver in an ever-changing world,” said Julie Karbo, founder and CEO of Karbo Communications. “In the first half of the year, we successfully blended the need for revenue-driven, creative programs with the ability to harness analytics to measure results. We continue to succeed because we don’t prescribe to mob-think. We develop original PR pathways. Look for Karbo Com to stay one step ahead of the status quo.”

Karbo Communications, Inc. is a leading digital technology PR and marketing agency located in the hubs of innovation, San Francisco’s South of Market area (SoMA), Silicon Valley and New York. A full-service agency, Karbo Communications offers an extensive array of innovative digital services, including branding, corporate and product PR, social media, creative services, content development and more. Karbo Communications has helped to disrupt markets through strategic communications programs for groundbreaking companies such as TIBCO, Apple, eBay, Digg, Logitech, TDK, RTI, The Tylt, Clearsurance, Oracle, Cisco and Megaport.

The Karbo Communications team brings industry knowledge, strategic thinking, creativity and the best of the tech industry’s entrepreneurial spirit to create and amplify market leadership for a range of clients, from start-ups to leading global organizations. For more information, visit www.karbocom.com or follow us on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

