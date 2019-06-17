Trupanion Lights Up Times Square for Veterinary Appreciation Day

Established by Trupanion in 2015, Veterinary Appreciation Day recognizes veterinary professionals every year on June 18

SEATTLE, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion (Nasdaq: TRUP ), a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs, will be in Times Square on Veterinary Appreciation Day (Tuesday, June 18) to light up the Nasdaq Tower’s seven-story LED Display board in recognition of veterinary professionals across North America.



/EIN News/ -- Created by Trupanion in 2015, Veterinarian Appreciation Day is celebrated every year on June 18 to honor veterinary professionals and the key role they play in helping our pets live long, happy and healthy lives.

“Trupanion was founded with the input and support of veterinarians, and they remain a core part of our business today,” said Margi Tooth, Chief Revenue Officer at Trupanion. “We at Trupanion want to recognize the hard work veterinarians and their staff put in to take care of our beloved pets and take this opportunity to highlight our appreciation.”

On June 18, New York area Veterinary professionals (and their dogs) will join Trupanion in ringing the Nasdaq Stock Market opening bell followed by a celebration in front of the Nasdaq Tower. Trupanion is encouraging pet owners to share their veterinary hero stories on Instagram and Twitter leading up to Veterinary Appreciation Day with the hashtag #VeterinaryLove. Those messages and photos will then be broadcast in Times Square on the Nasdaq Tower the morning of June 18 as part of the Veterinary Appreciation Day celebration.

From the front desk to technicians to veterinarians, veterinary professionals dedicate countless hours and provide compassionate care to help animals thrive. The extensive training, long hours and emotional investment can often take a toll on veterinary professionals – both professionally and personally.

With that in mind, Trupanion is partnering this year with MightyVet . Founded by Trupanion’s Chief Veterinary Officer, Steve Weinrauch, BVMS, MRCVS, MightyVet is a 501(c)(3) organization that promotes the education and support of veterinarians, students, vet techs, and anyone who surrounds them, about the challenges and opportunities faced by those in the veterinary profession.

“We know first-hand how the work can often be challenging and thankless, and we want all veterinary team members to know that we appreciate everything they do,” said Dr. Weinrauch. “Veterinary Appreciation Day is a great opportunity for everyone to shine a light on their trusted vet team and thank them for everything that they do.”

For more information on Veterinarian Appreciation Day visit: https://trupanion.com/veterinarians/veterinarian-appreciation-day

