Changes at 2020 FMI Midwinter Executive Conference

By: Carol Abel, Vice President of Education Program Development, Food Marketing Institute

It may seem our 2020 FMI Midwinter Executive Conference is far away, but it’ll be upon us before we know it. At FMI, we continue to address the industry’s most pressing issues and the Midwinter Conference allows us to convene, collaborate and innovate. We received some incredible feedback from our recent event – our most well-attended yet!

In response to this wonderful feedback, we’ve made a few adjustments to the schedule to make the best use of time, amplify executive networking and consolidate education content.

In 2020, we’ll have expanded networking and meal activities such as:

Friday Meat & CatchUp Picnic;

Saturday Soup, Sandwich and Speakers session;

Fireside Chats: Increased, informal small group discussions;

More FMItech Talks and Exchanges;

More time for the Strategic Executive Exchange on Monday; and

Independent operators will benefit from an extended meeting and store tours.

Further schedule updates include:

Saturday keynote reduced to 1-hour;

FMI Annual Meeting on Sunday morning;

Golf and Stir It Up! remains on Sunday; and

Executive Leadership Award celebration at the Board of Directors lunch.

Visit FMI.org/Midwinter to learn more.