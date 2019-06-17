$64.8 Bn Halal Ingredients Markets, 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Halal Ingredients Market by Type (Ingredients for Food & Beverage Industry, Ingredients for Pharmaceutical Industry, Ingredients for Cosmetics Industry), Application (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics) & Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Halal Ingredients Market, in Terms of Value, is Estimated to Account for USD 45.7 Billion in 2019 and Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.0%, to Reach USD 64.8 Billion By 2025.



The increasing disposable incomes, growing population, busy lifestyles, and shift in the focus toward highly convenient and instantly processed food are some of the key trends influencing the growth of the halal ingredients market. Companies across food, pharmaceuticals products, and cosmetics value chain have various opportunities to access or increase their penetration of the halal food and ingredient markets, either organically or through acquisition. The lack of uniformity in halal standards is a major factor inhibiting the growth of the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Halal Ingredients Market

4.2 Halal Ingredients Market, By Application

4.3 Halal Ingredients: Key Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Halal Ingredients: Supply Chain

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Non-Oic Countries are Increasingly Relying on the Halal Food Industry

5.3.1.2 The Increase in the Muslim Population is Contributing to Rise in Demand for Halal Food and Ingredients

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Lack of Uniformity for Halal Standards in Different Countries

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Unaddressed High-Potential Product Segments for Halal Ingredients

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 There are No Common Standards and Being Halal-Certified Does Not Guarantee Access to the Global Market



6 Regulations

6.1 Introduction

6.2 General Guidelines for the Use of the Term Halal, By Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)

6.2.1 Definition

6.2.2 Criteria for the Use of the Term Halal

6.2.2.1 Food of Animal Origin

6.2.2.2 Food of Plant Origin

6.2.2.3 Beverages

6.3 Slaughtering

6.4 Halal Ingredients- Regulatory Landscape

6.5 List of Major Halal Certification Bodies, Globally

6.6 Major Accreditation Bodies for Halal Food



7 Halal Ingredients Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Food &Beverage

7.2.1 Convenience Food Products

7.2.2 Bakery Products

7.2.3 Beverage Products

7.2.4 Meat & Poultry Products

7.2.5 Confectionary Products

7.2.6 Others

7.3 Cosmetics

7.3.1 Skin Care

7.3.2 Hair Care

7.3.3 Make-Up

7.3.4 Fragrance

7.3.5 Others

7.4 Pharmaceuticals



8 Halal Ingredients Market, By Ingredient Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Ingredients for the Food & Beverage Industry

8.2.1 Flavors

8.2.2 Hydrocolloids (Thickeners, Binders, Stabilizers)

8.2.3 Starches

8.2.4 Sweeteners

8.2.5 Acidulants

8.2.6 Emulsifiers

8.2.7 Enzymes

8.2.8 Colors

8.2.9 Protein (Concentrates + Isolates)

8.2.10 Antioxidants

8.2.11 Preservatives

8.2.12 Others

8.3 Ingredients for the Pharmaceutical Industry

8.3.1 Active Pharma Ingredients

8.3.2 Excipients

8.4 Ingredients for the Cosmetic Industry

8.4.1 Specialty Additives

8.4.2 Active Ingredients

8.4.3 Others



9 Halal Ingredients Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Asia Pacific

9.2.1 Indonesia

9.2.1.1 Indonesia Accounted for the Largest Share in the Asia Pacific Halal Ingredient Market

9.2.2 India

9.2.2.1 Increasing Consumer Awareness Regarding Halal Products is Driving the Market

9.2.3 Malaysia

9.2.3.1 Malaysia is One of the Largest Exporters of Halal-Based Products, Globally

9.2.4 China

9.2.4.1 Increasing Consumer Spending is Fuelling the Market for Halal-Certified Products

9.2.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.2.5.1 Changing Consumer Preference has Boosted the Overall Food & Beverage Market in Asia Pacific

9.3 Middle East

9.3.1 GCC Countries

9.3.1.1 GCC Countries Accounted for the Largest Share in Middle East Halal Ingredients Market

9.3.2 Rest of Middle East

9.3.2.1 Increasing Consumer Spending on Food and Cosmetics in these Countries is Driving the Market

9.4 Africa

9.4.1 North Africa

9.4.1.1 North Africa Accounted for the Larger Share in the African Halal Ingredients Market

9.4.2 Rest of Africa

9.4.2.1 Increasing Consumer Awareness Regarding Halal Products is Driving the Market in Rest of Africa

9.5 Europe

9.5.1 Russia

9.5.1.1 Russia is the Largest Market in Europe for Halal Ingredients Followed By France and Germany. the Country Also has The Largest Population of Muslims in the European Region.



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.2.1 Visionary Leaders

10.2.2 Dynamic Differentiators

10.2.3 Innovators

10.2.4 Emerging Companies

10.3 Ranking of Key Players, 2019

10.4 Competitive Scenario



11 Company Profiles

Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands)

ADM (US)

DowDupont (US)

Kerry (Ireland)

Solvay S.A. (Belgium)

Barentz B.V. (Netherlands)

Cargill (US)

BASF (Germany)

Symrise (Germany)

Ashland (US)

Purecircle Limited (Malaysia)

Halagel (Malaysia)



