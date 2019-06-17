GIGA Data Centers Expands Executive Team

Former BASELAYER and IO Data Centers Executive David Shepard Joins GIGA Data Centers as Chief Revenue Officer

ATLANTA, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GIGA Data Centers is pleased to announce the appointment of David Shepard as Chief Revenue Officer. David is responsible for all revenue-generation strategy and execution. His duties include overseeing the sales, marketing, and partner channel teams to execute the company’s strategy and achieve its revenue goals. He reports to CEO Jake Ring as the newest member of the Executive team.



/EIN News/ -- "David is an experienced sales leader with a proven track record for growing revenue as well as building and coaching global data center teams. Among many qualified candidates, David stood out as the ideal person to help lead GIGA through our next stage of growth. We are very pleased and excited he has joined our team," said GIGA CEO Jake Ring.

David has 20+ years of experience growing and managing large enterprise customers and building successful sales and marketing teams. Prior to joining GIGA, David served as the Executive Vice President and General Manager for BASELAYER, a manufacturer of modular data center solutions, where he helped drive a 120% increase in revenue. Previously, he was Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing for FORTRUST (now Iron Mountain) where he built a team that doubled data center capacity and customers in less than 18 months.

Prior to FORTRUST, David held multiple executive positions at IO Data Centers where he was integral in expanding the company’s footprint from a single data center in Scottsdale Arizona with less than 10 customers to over 2 million square feet, 200 Megawatts of power capacity and over 500 customers in the U.S., UK, and Singapore.

"I'm excited to be joining GIGA to help accelerate the growth of the company," said David Shepard, CRO. "The company has an amazing team and superior colocation capabilities, both of which will deliver incredible value to our customers. From the outset, I was attracted to the company's strong vision in the data center services market, and I am looking forward to helping GIGA further scale the business."

About GIGA Data Centers

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, GIGA Data Centers (GIGA) takes a modern approach to building & operating data centers with innovative, modular technology that is proven to be more efficient than the decades-old tradition of facilities with raised floors as well as over-provisioned cooling and power systems. GIGA is motivated by the belief that all companies seeking data center colocation should have access to greater efficiency and flexibility at a reasonable price. The result is a guaranteed PUE of 1.15, up to 50kW per rack-cabinet, and an immensely scalable design delivered at very competitive rates.

