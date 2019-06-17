Global Technical Textiles Report 2019: Annual Estimates and Forecasts for 2017 Through 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technical Textiles: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2017 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Technical Textiles in US$ Million.



The Global market is further analyzed by the following Application Segments:



Mobile Textiles

Medical Textiles

Industrial Textiles

Sports Textiles

Construction Textiles

Residential Textiles

Clothing Textiles

Agro Textiles

Others

The report profiles 135 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Technical Textiles: The Sunshine Sector

Growing Use Case Across End-Use Sectors Accelerates Market Expansion

Technical Textiles Moving beyond Traditional Applications

Select Applications of Technical Textiles by End-Use Sector

Asia-Pacific Continues to Spearhead Market Growth

Opportunities in Developed Regions Remain Robust

Technical Textiles - A Growing Segment in the Overall Textile Industry

Ever Evolving Production Technologies Enhance Technical Textiles' Clout



3. MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS AND ISSUES

Demand for Geotextiles Continues to Grow

Road Construction, Erosion Control, and Drainage - Key Applications

Growing Emphasis on R&D

Resolving Challenges - Critical for Future Success

Medical Textiles - A Growing Market Niche

Innovations in Medical Textiles

Membrane for Delivering Caffeine Dose to Premature Babies

Compression Ion Stockings with Pure Silver Yarn

Sensor Textiles for Precise Measurements

Textile to Absorb Emulsions

Promise of Braided Microstructures as Implants

Increasing Automotive Production - A Major Growth Driver for Mobile Textiles

Technical Textile Developments in Mobility

Ultralight Textiles

Textiles for Reducing Weight of Aircrafts

Positive Outlook for the Global Construction Industry Benefits Construction Textiles

Construction Industry - Brief Statistical Perspective

Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects Strengthen Prospects

Shift Towards Spunbonds

Growing Investments on Spunbond CAPEX

Cosmetic Textiles Seek Opportunities

Focus on Environmental Conservation & Sustainability Widens Use Case

Intensified Demand for Nonwovens Revs Up Overall Sales

Expanding Applications for Technical Textile Composites

Nanotechnology to Enable High-Performance Textiles

Organic Materials Extend Effective Alternative to Petroleum-derived Feedstock

Technology Innovations to Spearhead Growth

Futurelight - The Ground Breaking Breathable & Waterproof Material

Myant SKIIN Blood Pressure Shirt - World's First Cuffless Wearable Smart Shirt

Google's Jacquard Project Focuses on Color Changing Textiles

Low-Pressure Plasma Treatment to Improve Filtration Efficiency of Textiles

DNA Markers for Textiles - Applied DNA Sciences Develops SigNature T DNA Marker

Teijin and Kansai University Create Foremost Piezoelectric Fabric

Mazda and Mitsubishi Develop Advanced Biofabrics for Car Parts

Cut Resistant Gloves from DuPont

myComfort Hospital Garments from Vestagen Reduce Risk of Infections & Diseases

Kimberly-Clark's AERO BLUE Performance Surgical Gowns

PPSS Group Develops Innovative Cut & Slash Resistant Fabrics

Teijin's New Meta-Aramid Fiber Can Tolerate Extreme Heat

AnanasAnam Develops Piatex Nonwoven Textile from Pineapple Leaves

Smart Tags Evaluate Freshness of Packaged Fish

Technical Textiles Market to Gain from Prevailing Socio-Economic & Demographic Trends

Stable Economy

Growing Population & Urban Sprawl



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Technical Textiles - Advanced Fibers for Technical Applications

Production of Technical Textiles - An Overview

Primary Web Forming Techniques

Spunbond

Meltblown

Carding

Needlepunch

Classification of Technical Fibers

Mobile Textiles

Car Interiors

Seat Belts

Air Bags

Tyre Cord Fabrics

Carpets

Medical Textiles

Bandages

Extra Corporeal Devices

Implantable and Non-Implantable Medical Textiles

Surgical Dressings

Plasters

Industrial Textiles

Sports Textiles

Construction Textiles

Filtration

Road Construction

Erosion Control

Drainage

Rock Fall Protection

Residential Textiles

Clothing Textiles

Agro Textiles

Sunscreens

Plant Nets

Bird Protection Nets

Harvesting Nets

Windshields

Turf Protection Nets

Root Ball Nets

Mulch Mats

Nets to Cover Pallets

Packing Materials for Agro Products

Other Textiles

Packaging Textiles

Environment Textiles



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Technical Textiles: A Fragmented Marketplace

Vendors Focus on Partnerships, Collaborations and M&A to Gain Competitive Edge

Select M&A Deals Involving Technical Textiles Vendors (2017-2019)



5.1 Focus on Select Global Players



5.2 Product Innovations/Introductions

DuPont and NIPI to Develop Ground Breaking Insulation Fabric

Myant Introduces Myant SKIIN Blood Pressure Shirt

The North Face Rolls Out Futurelight Breathable Waterproof Material

Virgin Galactic and Under Armour to Develop New Generation Space Apparel and Footwear

Ahlstrom-Munksj Develops New HighFlow Carbon Unidirectional Fabric

Lenzing Introduces Eco Cycle Technology

American & Efird (A&E) Unveils REPEL Water Repellency Enhancement

Jabil and Recovery Force Develop Wearable Medical Technology

Kinis Rolls Out Nomad 804 High Performance Sock-Like Footwear

Sympatex Technologies Develops New Line of Spun-Dyed Laminates

Trevira Launches New Materials for Technical Textiles

DyStar to Unveil Technical Textiles for Multiple Applications



5.3 Recent Industry Activity

Indorama Ventures Finalizes Acquisition of UTT Beteiligungsgesellschaft

Asahi Kasei to Increase Spunbond Nonwovens Capacity in Thailand

Protective Industrial Products to Acquire West Chester Protective Gear

Strata Geosystems Opens New Manufacturing Facility in Gujarat, India

Techtex Acquires Whitminster International and Klenzeen

Solmax Consolidates GSE Environmental

International Textile Group Rebrands as Elevate Textiles, Inc.

Porcher Industries Inks New Distribution Deal with Velox Composites

Metyx USA Bags ISO 9001:2015 Certification for Gastonia Technical Textiles Facility

Sunda Ghana Diaper Ltd Commences Operations

Invel to Relocate Global Headquarters to Orlando, USA from Brazil

Platinum Equity to Takeover American & Efrid (A&E)

Diamond Wipes International Snaps Up Ode to Clean

The Teijin Group Acquires Stake in Elitac B.V.

Sabrina Inks Joint Development Agreement with Versalume

SGL Group - The Carbon Company Rebrands itself as SGL Carbon

BMW Group Selects SGL Carbon for Carbon Fiber Fabrics

Owens Corning to Ramp up Non-Wovens Production in North America

EuroFibers Unveils New Sister Company EuroFabrics

Volt Smart Yarns Announces Volt Wearable Tech Division

DuPont Joins Hands with Gelvenor Textiles

Indorama Ventures to Acquire Majority Stake in Avgol Industries

Porcher inaugurates New Technical Textiles Facility in China

Technical Fibre Products (TFP) to Double Nonwovens Capacity by 2020

Westex by Milliken Teams Up with Teijin Aramid

Royal DSM to Increase Dyneema Production Capacity

Fibertex Nonwovens to Expand Capacity in Brazil

Hanes Geo Components to Takeover Terrafix

Groupe Solmax Snaps Up GSE Environmental

Porcher Industries Acquires P-D Interglas Technologies

HUESKER Russia Commences Klin Production Facility

Low & Bonar Divests Agro-Textiles Business

Sioen Industries Takes Over James Dewhurst Group



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 135 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 150)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eh4f0u





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

