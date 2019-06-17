USI Insurance Services Acquires Employee Benefit Concepts, Inc.

New Partnership Expands USI’s Employee Benefits Presence in Western New York

VALHALLA, N.Y., June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

USI Insurance Services (“USI”), a world leader in insurance brokerage, risk management and employee benefit consulting, today announced the acquisition of Buffalo, New York-based Employee Benefit Concepts, Inc. Founded in 2004, Employee Benefit Concepts is one of the largest employee benefit consulting and human capital management firms in western New York. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Commenting on the announcement, Christopher J. Fiorello, president, Employee Benefit Concepts, shared: “This partnership marks an exciting milestone for our firm. By joining forces with USI, our clients will continue to have the opportunity to work with the talented team of local experts that we have assembled, and have access to an expanded suite of industry-leading tools, solutions and expertise available through the USI ONE Advantage®, a unique platform that delivers innovative risk management and employee benefit solutions with bottom-line financial impact. We will continue to work closely with our previous payroll and HR services colleagues, who will maintain normal business operations under the existing EBC brand.”



Joseph J. Fico, USI New England regional CEO, added: “We are pleased to welcome Chris and the talented professionals from Employee Benefit Concepts to the USI family. By joining as ONE, we will continue to deliver a superior level of service and support to clients throughout western New York and beyond.”



About USI

USI is one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the world, delivering property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk and retirement solutions to large risk management clients, middle market companies, smaller firms and individuals. Headquartered in Valhalla, New York, USI connects together over 6,000 industry-leading professionals across more than 150 offices to serve clients’ local, national and international needs. USI has become a premier insurance brokerage and consulting firm by leveraging the USI ONE Advantage®, an interactive platform that integrates proprietary and innovative client solutions, networked local resources and enterprise-wide collaboration to deliver customized results with positive, bottom line impact. USI attracts best-in-class industry talent with a long history of deep and continuing investment in our local communities. For more information, visit usi.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.



Edward J. Bowler USI Insurance Services 914-749-8504 ed.bowler@usi.com Timothy Denton USI Insurance Services 914-747-6339 timothy.denton@usi.com



