Venezuela Telecoms Report 2019: Trends and Developments - Focus on Fixed-Line, Mobile and Broadband Sectors

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Venezuela - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments in Venezuela's telecommunications market. The report analyses the fixed-line, mobile and broadband sectors.



Venezuela's fixed-line teledensity was relatively high for the region before the steady growth in the number of lines came to an end in 2015. Since then the number of lines has plummeted, and by late 2018 teledensity had fallen to about 17%. The cause is largely linked to the country's ongoing economic troubles, which have compelled many people to terminate fixed-line telecom services and others still to flee the country.



The financial concerns of customers have been exacerbated by the decrepit state of much of the fixed network, hampered by the difficulty to pay for equipment from foreign vendors. This has resulted in a poor quality of service in many areas of the country. These pressures have also distorted sector revenue, though and have placed into disarray operators' investment plans aimed at improving networks and expanding the reach and capabilities of new technologies and services.



The fixed broadband penetration rate is lower than the regional average, while data speeds are also relatively low. There is no effective competition in the provision of DSL, and as a result, the state-owned incumbent CANTV has had little incentive to improve services from its meagre revenue streams.



Mobile penetration in Venezuela is also below the regional average. The number of mobile subscribers fell by almost 6% in the first half of 2018 as subscribers terminated services in a bid to reduce discretionary spending. The three MNOs Movilnet, Movistar and Digitel have also had to contend with widespread theft of equipment and with erratic electricity supply to their remaining base stations. Movistar has also been hit by currency restrictions and has depended on support from Telefnica Group to stay afloat. Nevertheless, it seems determined to remain in the market.



This report provides an overview of Venezuela's telecom infrastructure, market and regulatory environment, together with profiles of the major fixed-line operators. It also provides a range of statistics and market analyses. The report also reviews the fixed and wireless broadband markets, as well as the mobile market, including an assessment of key market statistics and general sector analyses on a very difficult competitive environment.

Subjects Include:

Market and industry analyses, trends and developments

Facts, figures and statistics

Industry and regulatory issues

Infrastructure developments

Major Players, Revenues, Subscribers, ARPU, MoU

Mobile Voice and Data Markets

Broadband (FttP, DSL, cable, wireless)

Mobile subscribers and ARPU

Broadband market forecasts

Government policies affecting the telecoms industry

Market liberalisation and industry issues

Telecoms operators - privatisation, IPOs, acquisitions, new licences

Mobile technologies (GSM; 3G, HSPA, LTE)



Key Developments:

Movilnet extends LTE population coverage to about half of the population

Telefnica confirms the intention to stay in Venezuela despite difficulties

MNOs suffering from stolen or damaged infrastructure

Movilnet reports having one million LTE subscribers by mid-2018

Report update includes the regulator's market data to June 2018, operator data updates to Q4 2018, Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, recent market developments

Companies Mentioned



Alodiga

CANTV

Converga

Digitel

Inter

MovilMax

Movilnet

Movistar

Multiphone

NetUno

SuperCable

Tesacom

Totalcom

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e8og84





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Telecommunications and Networks, Broadband, Mobile Networks



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.