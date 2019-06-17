Kevin Harris elected Ducks Unlimited Canada’s 44th president

New Brunswick conservationist to lead country’s premier wetland conservation organization

/EIN News/ -- OAK HAMMOCK MARSH, Man., June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) has elected Kevin Harris as its 44th president. The New Brunswick resident will guide DUC’s extensive wetland conservation activities across the country, which include habitat conservation and restoration programs as well as conservation research, education and public policy efforts. Harris has been a DUC volunteer for more than 30 years. He assumed the role of president, DUC’s top volunteer position, at the organization’s national board of directors meeting yesterday.



Harris credits his rural roots and being surrounded by beautiful maritime landscapes for fostering his passion for wildlife, conservation and the environment.

“I feel most at home when I’m out in the woods, in wetlands and surrounded by nature,” says Harris. “So, it’s an honour to serve as Ducks Unlimited Canada’s president. Conservation is more important than ever in today’s world, and I look forward to working with staff and volunteers to help safeguard the future of our land, water and wildlife.”

As president, Harris will lead DUC’s efforts to address key conservation issues facing the country. The wetlands DUC works to protect are among the most valuable ecosystems on the planet. In addition to providing essential habitat for waterfowl and other wildlife, wetlands naturally filter water, keeping lakes and rivers clean. They store carbon, mitigating the effects of climate change. Wetlands are also a key natural defense against floods, droughts and sea level rise. Understanding the tremendous environmental benefits wetlands provide to all Canadians, DUC has been working to conserve and restore them for 81 years. To date, more than 6.4 million acres have been secured through 11,023 habitat projects.

Harris is well-equipped to take on this important post. In addition to his work with DUC, Harris belonged to the Atlantic Salmon Federation and served on the board of the Hammond River Angling Association. He is also a former chair of the New Brunswick Wildlife Trust, a former chair of Wildlife Habitat Canada’s national board and has served as chair of the Miramichi Salmon Association.

“Kevin brings a tremendous amount of knowledge and experience to the presidential role,” says Karla Guyn, DUC’s chief executive officer. “But most of all, he brings tremendous passion. His keen interest in conservation coupled with his belief in our mission is what will inspire more people to join us and to support conservation in their communities.”

Professionally, Harris spent more than 20 years working at Irving Oil Limited and currently operates several businesses related to real estate, construction, property management and food services in Atlantic Canada. He and his wife Marilyn and their family reside in Rothesay, N.B.

Along with the election of Kevin Harris as president, the following individuals were named as DUC officers of the board:

David Blom (Calgary, Alta.) - chairman

Roger d’Eschambault (St-Lambert, Q.C.) - vice-president

Patrick O’Connor (Winnipeg, Man.) - treasurer

Shawn Graham (Fredericton, N.B.) - secretary

Karla Guyn (Stonewall, Man.), chief executive officer

Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is the leader in wetland conservation. A registered charity, DUC partners with government, industry, non-profit organizations and landowners to conserve wetlands that are critical to waterfowl, wildlife and the environment. www.ducks.ca

View and download Kevin Harris’ photo.

For more information, contact:

Ashley Lewis, Senior Communications Specialist

Ducks Unlimited Canada

204-467-3252

a_lewis@ducks.ca



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.