Global Digital Experience Platform Market Report 2019-2024 - Big Data, AI, and ML Gaining Traction and Leasing to Market Growth

Dublin, June 17, 2019 -- The "Digital Experience Platform Market by Component (Platform and Services), Deployment Type (Cloud and On-premises), Vertical (Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality, and Public Sector), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The DXP market is projected to grow from USD 7,850 million in 2019 to USD 13,850 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period.



The DXP helps enterprises use, create, and manage content to be published on different digital channels. The platform hosts digital content on the internet to store, manage, and process critical data. The increasing volume of website and mobile app data, rising focus on delivering customer-centric applications for driving customer satisfaction, and growing need to control and reduce Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) and Operational Expenditure (OPEX) are a few factors driving the adoption of the emerging technologies.



The emerging technologies, such as big data, AI, and Machine Learning (ML), are gaining traction, thereby leading to the growth of the DXP market, globally. Moreover, major factors, such as web analytics, content personalization, DAM, marketing automation, and web page A/B testing, are driving the growth of the DXP market. The platform provides marketers with access to customer data at multiple touchpoints, receives real-time alerts about changes in customers' behavior, and resolves operational inefficiencies.



The market has been segmented on the basis of components, deployment types, verticals, and regions. The report presents the detailed analysis, market sizing, and forecasting of the growth trends of market segments of the DXP market. It also analyzes global adoption trends, growth potentials, key drivers, competitive outlook, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and value chain.



The report covers the competitive landscape and profiles of the major players. The companies have adopted various strategies, including acquisitions, expansions, new product launches, product enhancements, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations, to cater to the demand for the DXP across the globe as well as strengthen their positions in the market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Market

4.2 Asia Pacific Digital Experience Platform Market, By Component and Country

4.3 Market: Major Countries



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Evolution

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.4 Challenges

5.4 Use Cases



6 Digital Experience Platform Market By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Platform

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Professional Services

6.3.1.1 Consulting Services

6.3.1.2 Support & Maintenance Services

6.3.1.3 Training

6.3.2 Managed Services



7 Digital Experience Platform Market By Deployment Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 On-Premises

7.3 Cloud



8 Digital Experience Platform Market By Vertical

8.1 Introduction

8.2 IT and Telecom

8.3 BFSI

8.4 Retail

8.5 Healthcare

8.6 Manufacturing

8.7 Travel and Hospitality

8.8 Media and Entertainment

8.9 Public Sector

8.10 Others



9 Digital Experience Platform Market By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 UK

9.3.2 Germany

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Australia & New Zealand

9.4.2 India

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Mexico

9.5.3 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 UAE

9.6.2 Saudi Arabia

9.6.3 South Africa

9.6.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.1.1 Visionary Leaders

10.1.2 Innovators

10.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.1.4 Emerging Companies

10.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

10.3 Business Strategy Excellence

10.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Start-Up/SMEs)

10.4.1 Progressive Companies

10.4.2 Starting Blocks

10.4.3 Responsive Companies

10.4.4 Dynamic Companies

10.5 Market Ranking for the Digital Experience Platform Market, 2018



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Adobe Systems

11.2 IBM

11.3 Oracle Corporation

11.4 Censhare

11.5 Salesforce

11.6 SAP

11.7 Microsoft

11.8 Opentext

11.9 Sitecore

11.10 Acquia

11.11 SDL

11.12 Jahia

11.13 Episerver

11.14 Squiz

11.15 Bloomreach

11.16 Liferay

11.17 Kentico Software



