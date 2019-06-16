OJ C203 corrigendum steel safeguard review initiation
Corrigendum to the Notice of initiation concerning the review of the safeguard measures applicable to imports of certain steel products
( Official Journal of the European Union C 169 of 17 May 2019 )
(2019/C 203/07)
On page 12, point 7:
for:
‘A request for an intervention of the Hearing Officer should be made in writing and should specify the reasons for the request. In principle, the timeframes set out in Section 5.1 to Section 5.3 of this Notice for submissions to the Commission apply mutatis mutandis to requests for intervention to the Hearing Officer. Where such requests are submitted outside the relevant timeframes, the Hearing Officer may also examine the reasons for such late requests, having due regard to the interests of good administration and the timely completion of the investigation.’,
read:
‘A request for an intervention of the Hearing Officer should be made in writing and should specify the reasons for the request. In principle, the timeframes set out in Section 4.1 to Section 4.3 of this Notice for submissions to the Commission apply mutatis mutandis to requests for intervention to the Hearing Officer. Where such requests are submitted outside the relevant timeframes, the Hearing Officer may also examine the reasons for such late requests, having due regard to the interests of good administration and the timely completion of the investigation.’;
on page 15, Annex:
for:
|
‘Product Number
|
Product category
|
20
|
Gas pipes
|
21
|
Hollow sections
|
22
|
Seamless Stainless Tubes and Pipes
|
24
|
Other Seamless Tubes
|
25
|
Large welded tubes
|
27
|
Non-alloy and other alloy cold finished bars
|
28
|
Non Alloy Wire’
read:
|
‘Product Number
|
Product category
|
20
|
Gas pipes
|
21
|
Hollow sections
|
22
|
Seamless Stainless Tubes and Pipes
|
24
|
Other Seamless Tubes
|
25
|
Large welded tubes
|
26
|
Other Welded Pipes
|
27
|
Non-alloy and other alloy cold finished bars
|
28
|
Non Alloy Wire’
