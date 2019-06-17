Global Ethyl Alcohol Report & Database 2019: Analysis & Outlook Through 1997-2046

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ethyl Alcohol World Report & Database" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Ethyl Alcohol World Report & Database provides data on the net market for the Products and Services covered in each of the 205 countries.

The Products and Services covered (Ethyl alcohol) are classified by the 5-Digit United States Commerce Department Major Product Codes and each Product and Services is then further defined and analyzed by each 6 to 10-Digit United States Commerce Department Product Codes. 16 Products/Markets are covered, 2024 pages, 9788 spreadsheets, 9751 database tables, 561 illustrations. Updated monthly. 12 month After-Sales Service.



This report is the most comprehensive and far reaching database ever produced on Ethyl Alcohol and it provides vital data to business, financial, commercial and government analysts.



The Ethyl Alcohol World Report & Database gives Market Consumption/Products/Services for over 200 countries by 6 to 10-Digit NAICS Product Codes by 3 Time series: From 1997 and Forecasts to 2027 & 2027-2046.



Products covered include:



Ethyl Alcohol



1. Ethyl alcohol mfg

2. Ethyl alcohol, manufactured by the wet mill process, fuel ethanol (fuel-grade ethyl alcohol)

3. Fuel ethanol (fuel-grade ethyl alcohol), manufactured by the wet mill process

4. Ethyl alcohol, manufactured by the wet mill process, pure & other denatured (special or complete)

5. Pure (natural) (proof gal basis) ethyl alcohol, manufactured by the wet mill process

6. Other denatured (special or complete) ethyl alcohol, incl natural & synthetic, for uses other than rubbing, manufactured by the wet mill process

7. Ethyl alcohol, manufactured by other processes (dry mill-distillation), fuel ethanol

8. Fuel ethanol, manufactured by other processes (dry mill-distillation)

9. Ethyl alcohol, manufactured by other processes (dry mill-distillation), pure (natural) (proof gal basis)

10. Pure (natural) ethyl alcohol, manufactured by other processes (dry mill-distillation), (proof gal basis)

11. Other denatured (special or complete) ethyl alcohol, incl natural & synthetic, for uses other than rubbing, manufactured by other processes (dry mill-distillation)

12. Other denatured (special or complete) ethyl alcohol, incl natural & synthetic, for uses other than rubbing, manufactured by other processes (dry mill-distillation)

13. Ethyl alcohol, nsk

14. Ethyl alcohol, nsk, non-administrative-record

15. Ethyl alcohol, nsk, administrative-record



59 MARKET RESEARCH CHAPTERS. SPREADSHEET CHAPTERS: Market Consumption - in US$ by Country by Product/Service by Year. Market, Financial, Competitive, Market Segmentation, Industry, Critical Parameters, Marketing Costs, Markets, Decision Makers, Performance, Product Launch.



WORLD & NATIONAL REPORT MARKET DATABASE & SPREADSHEETS. FINANCIAL SPREADSHEETS & DATABASES. INDUSTRY SPREADSHEETS & DATABASES.



Data includes Market Consumption by individual Product / Service, Per-Capita Consumption, Marketing Costs & Margins, Product Launch Data, Buyers, End Users & Customer Profile, Consumer Demographics. Historic Balance Sheets, Forecast Financial Data, Industry Profile, National Data.



The report is on a DVD containing the entire web and databases, or it is available online. Merge text, tables & databases for your own reports, spreadsheet calculations & modeling.



Companies: The database lists 111 companies worldwide engaged in the Supply, Distribution or B2B Consumption of the products and services (Ethyl alcohol). Detailed data is available (at an additional cost) for each company.

Key Topics Covered



1. Market Research

Markets & Products

2. Distribution Channels & End Users Data

Distribution Channels & End Users

Distribution Channels

End Users

3. Survey Data

Supplementary Survey Data for the selected Products & Markets

Products

Operations

Buyer & Decision Maker Profiles

Trading Area

Competitors

Industry & Supplier Performance

Distribution Channels

Decision Makers

End Users

4. Corporate Data

Data Objectives for each Target Company

List of Target Companies

Base data objectives for the Target Company

Specific Additional corporate data required on Target Companies

Financial Data for the Target Company

Management Accounts

Specific Additional Financial data required on Target Companies

Balance Sheet and Management Ratios

5. Additional Data

Database Products supported by the After-Sales Service

Database Compatibility

Database Flowchart + Configuration

