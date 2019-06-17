Intel's Silicon Photonic 100G PSM4 QFSP28 Transceiver, 2019 Breakdown Report

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intel Silicon Photonic 100G PSM4 QFSP28 Transceiver" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is exhaustive analysis of the main components of the Intel 100G PSM4 connector, including a full analysis of the silicon photonic die, the TIA circuit, the Mach-Zehnder driver circuit, the MACOM circuit and the germanium photodiode along with a cost analysis and price estimate. It also describes the two fiber optic couplers, focusing lens and the isolator and estimates their price. We also compare the product against Luxtera's silicon photonic circuit.



In only a few years, Intel has become the number two supplier for silicon photonics-based optical transceivers. Intel has succeeded because it put a lot of effort into the bottleneck, which was integrating the laser chip through InP chiplet bonding followed by post processing. Intel introduced a silicon photonics Quad Small Form-factor Pluggable (QSFP) format transceiver that supports 100G communications in 2016.

The company now ships a million units of this product per year into data centers. Intel's 400G products are expected to enter volume production in the second half of 2019. At ECOC 2018, Intel announced new 100G silicon photonics transceivers targeted at 5G wireless front haul applications. All these innovations have been enabled by Intel's first generation 100G series silicon photonics QSFP transceivers, featuring laser-on-chip integration.



The transceiver contains two separate blocks, each with several dies. The transmitter integrates several InP lasers and a CMOS die chiplets through bonding on the main silicon die in flip-chip configuration. On the main silicon die a Mach-Zehnder modulator encodes signals. Other components focus or isolate the signals. Data are processed using a four-channel 25G optical Clock and Data Recovery (CDR) component from MACOM. The receiver function is performed by four germanium (Ge) photo-diode dies and a TransImpedance Amplifier (TIA) circuit. The Ge photo-diodes are manufactured on a dedicated Silicon-on-Insulator substrate. A fiber-optical coupler with focusing lens connects the photodiode die with the fiber optic.



All of these components - described in this report - show Intel's potential in terms of packaging and photonics. In a very small form factor, Intel manages to integrate four lasers, a photonic driver, optical modules, CDR functionality, high performance photodiodes, two advanced substrates and materials for optics. This report will show how the company implements the chiplet configuration, and provides a detailed description of the transmitter and receiver line.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview/Introduction



2. Intel Company Profile



3. Physical Analysis

Physical Analysis Methodology

PSM4 Connector Teardown

Transmitter Block View, dimensions, light path, cross-section

MZI Driver Die

Silicon Photonic Die Die overview and dimensions InP laser process and cross-section MZI process and cross-section Mirror process and cross-section Waveguide process and cross-section Die process characteristic

Receiver Block View, dimensions, light path, cross-section

Germanium Photodiode Die view and dimensions, process and cross-section

TIA Die

MACOM MG37049G Die

4. Comparison Intel - Luxtera Silicon Photonics Dies



5. Manufacturing Process Flow

MZI Driver Die Front-End Process and Fabrication Unit

Silicon Photonic Die Process Flow

Silicon Photonic Die Front-End Fabrication Unit

Receiver Fiber Optic coupler, Process Flow and Cost

Germanium Photodiode Die Process Flow and Fabrication Unit

TIA Die Front-End Process and Fabrication Unit

MACOM M37049G Die Front-End Process and Fabrication Unit

6. Cost Analysis

Summary of the Cost Analysis

Yields Explanation and Hypotheses

Transmitter Block Silicon photonic die Wafer dost Step cost Die cost MZI driver die MACOM M37049G Optical elements Assembly

Receiver Block Germanium photodiode die TIA die MACOM M37049G Optical element Assembly



7. Estimated Price Analysis: Transmitter Block and Receiver Block

Companies Mentioned



Intel

Luxtera

MACOM

MZI

