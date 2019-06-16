Car Rental Agency Crime Survivor Offers the Car Rental Checklist and Protocol for Protection to Fellow Citizens, SubscriberWise Announces

/EIN News/ -- Following felony grand theft in RICO (https://www.fbi.gov/investigate/organized-crime) 'ding and dent' rental scam exposed during a two-year investigation by SubscriberWise founder, a video presentation designed to protect from theft

WASHINGTON, June 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SubscriberWise, the nation's largest issuing CRA for the communications industry and the leading protector of children victimized by identity fraud, announced today the 'Car Rental Checklist - the Protocol for Protection' (https://youtu.be/CsyGbPyil7o). The informal video production and supporting PDF are intended to empower the Credit Czar's fellow citizens from the relentless fraud and theft tactics employed by unethical and even criminal rental agencies that relentlessly exploit the 'good faith and fair dealing covenant' in their relentless 'Zeal to Steal' (https://www.zealtosteal.com) crime campaigns.

"This is hardly a Hollywood production," confirmed David Howe, USA Credit Czar, FICO professor, and national identity guardian for America's babies girls and boys. "It was recorded 'on the fly' when a car rental agency rental was found chock-full of preexisting damage at rental origination. But it is, nevertheless, a genuine attempt to assist my fellow law-loving citizens from the fraud and theft that's perpetrated with ease and frequency by white-collar corrupt corporations.

"Sadly, this information was the directly result of the school of 'hard knocks' following my own felony grand theft victimization by car rental agencies and fraudsters," Howe continued. "And I sincerely hope that my victimization can be used in a positive way to mitigate suffering for my fellow sisters and brothers who are almost certainly going to become scam victims unless they too are empowered with this public service announcement, the 'Protocol for Protection'".

