The Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center is offering to help a person with mesothelioma to 'get organized' so that a person with this rare form of cancer receives the best financial compensation result. ” — Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, July 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center says, “We are urging a construction or skilled trades worker in Texas to not impulsively think you will not receive much financial compensation because you were a construction worker, plumber, welder, insulator or electrician in Texas. As we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303 a mesothelioma compensation claim for a construction or skilled trades worker in Texas could start at around a half a million dollars and go up from there.

"To get the mesothelioma financial compensation job done for a construction worker or skilled tradesman in Texas we have endorsed the Texas based law firm of Karst von Oiste and we offer what is typically on the spot access to Erik Karst the founding partner of Karst von Oiste. Trust us talking directly with Erik will be much more informative experience than a 'free' book about mesothelioma as we would like to explain anytime at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center is offering to help a person with mesothelioma to 'get organized' so that a person with this rare form of cancer receives the best possible financial compensation. They are urging a person with mesothelioma in Texas or their family to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 so they can discuss; "If you want to receive the best possible mesothelioma financial compensation it is vital that you list information related to how or where you were exposed to asbestos. We would very much like to help in this process. Additionally, the name of a coworker or in the case of a Navy Veteran-a shipmate can be incredibly important because they may be able to confirm how, where and when you were exposed to asbestos." https://Texas.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com



For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Texas, the Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim and their families get to the right physicians at one of these hospitals:

* MD Anderson Cancer Center: Houston, Texas: https://www.mdanderson.org/. The MD Anderson Cancer Clinic in Houston might be one the best cancer clinic's in the world.

* Baylor Saint Luke's Medical Center Cancer Center: Houston, Texas:

https://www.bcm.edu/healthcare/care-centers/lung-institute

* Dallas Methodist Hospital: Dallas, Texas: https://www.methodisthealthsystem.org/lungcancer

The Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center also wants to emphasize their unsurpassed free services are available to a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma statewide including cities such as Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Fort Worth, Corpus Christi, Plano, Laredo, Waco, Arlington, etc. https://Texas.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Texas include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, oil refinery workers, oil rig workers, chemical plant workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, or 1980s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, because Texas is one of the nation's largest energy producing states mesothelioma does happen to very good people in Texas. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.



