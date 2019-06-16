Paulo Pombolo elected MPLA secretary general

Under the proposal of its leader, João Lourenço, MPLA elected its new secretary general with 410 votes in favour, 27 against and 18 abstentions, taking over from Alvaro de Boavida Neto

Member of Politburo, Paulo Pombolo was secretary for information of the ruling party in Angola.

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 16 - The ruling MPLA party elected Saturday in Luanda Paulo Pombolo secretary general of the political organisation, in the framework of the 7th Extraordinary Congress opened Saturday in Luanda. ,

At least 2,448 delegates are attending the Extraordinary Congress at Luanda’s Conference Center of Belas. Of this number, 777 are women and 1, 671 men.

The MPLA Central Committee decided to increase its members from the current 366 to 497 members.

Sixty-one percent of the new members (134) are young people.

