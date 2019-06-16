Ruling MPLA party pays tribute to presidents

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 16 - A portrait gallery of the five MPLA presidents since it was founded on December 10, 1956, is on display at the Belas Conference Center in Luanda, the venue the 7th Extraordinary Congress of the ruling MPLA party in Angola.,

In the hall of the conference center are the photos of Ilídio Tomé Alves Machado (1956-1959), Mário Coelho Pinto de Andrade (1960-1962), António Agostinho Neto (1962-1979), José Eduardo dos Santos (1979-2018) and João Lourenço (current president).

In previous Congresses, the gallery featured only António Agostinho Neto and José Eduardo dos Santos pictures.

The current leader - João Lourenço - started to defend the inclusion of Ilídio Tomé Alves Machado and Mário Coelho Pinto de Andrade.

In addition to the gallery, an exhibition with photos that depict the activities of João Lourenço in the party leadership and some handmade pieces from some provinces of the country are also on display.

