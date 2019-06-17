Tankless Water Heater Repair Suffolk County Long Island NY Plumber Expands Services

SUFFOLK COUNTY LONG ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tankless Water Heater Repair Suffolk County Long Island NY Plumber Expands Services - Plumbers Near Me of Suffolk County NY has expanded their 24 Hr Emergency Plumber services to include tankless water heater repairs and maintenance services.For more information please visit the website here: http://www.plumber.services-near-me.com Plumbers Near Me of Suffolk County NY is a family and locally owned and operated plumber offering full-service plumbing and HVAC services for local customers. They have a reputation for excellent service and for being one of Suffolk County's premier emergency plumbing companies.Customers know that when they get in touch with Plumbers Near Me of Suffolk County NY, they are dealing with a plumber who goes the extra mile for their satisfaction. "Expert plumbing knowledge and training is a must with tankless water heater repair. They are much different than repairing a traditional water heater," says Rob P., plumbing company owner.The company offers a range of services that helps set them apart from other plumbing service providers in New York. For example, they always offer free estimates on all their services. "You will always know the full cost of the repair prior to any work being done. That's not typical with most plumbers," Rob explains.Regardless of the customer’s needs, they can rely on Plumbers Near Me of Suffolk County NY for honesty, reliability, and loyalty. Every service is carried out by trained professionals, and customers have peace of mind from knowing that they will have dependable and thorough service.The benefit of free estimates is that all the pricing for each service is provided up front. This means there are no hidden extras or additional charges to worry about.The company states: “All our technicians are licensed and certified as well as highly trained to stay updated with the newest industry technologies. You'll get friendly plumbers and contractors with over 30 years of experience to provide superior services.”Among the services, the company offers are heater services for HVAC systems, residential boilers, and air conditioning.Plumbing services include plumbing system maintenance, clogged drain services, pipework, and sump pumps.Customers can avoid expensive plumbing system issues and improve the performance and longevity of their equipment through high quality and affordable services.Further, Plumbers Near Me of Suffolk County NY is offering a $25 coupon for all tankless water heater repair services for all of 2019 to kick things off. Those wishing to find out more can visit the company website above or download the coupon from their Google Page at: https://goo.gl/maps/GSB9CfQq7iCGAU7UA

Tankless Water Heater Suffolk County Long Island NY



