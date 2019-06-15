Ruling MPLA congress should strengthen party cohesion

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 15 - The 7th Extraordinary Congress of the ruling MPLA taking place this Saturday is mainly focused on the cohesion and unity of the party and to consolidate the leadership of its president, João Lourenço, said on Friday the vice-president, Luísa Damião.,

The politician, who was speaking to the public daily newspaper “Jornal de Angola”, spoke of the importance of the conclave, whose aim is also to outline strategies for the local elections and expansion of the party's Central Committee.

According to the MPLA’s vice president, the political group will come out of the congress stronger with innovating ideas, and with solutions for some social problems as well as major integration in the society and party’s members and supporters.

