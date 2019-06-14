CEMATRIX Grants Incentive Options to its Consultants

CALGARY, Alberta, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEMATRIX Corporation (TSXV: CVX) (the “Corporation”) has granted incentive stock options to its Investor Relations and Business Consultants for the purchase of a total of 300,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.23 per share for a period of three years from the date of the grant. The stock options have been granted pursuant to the Corporation’s 10% rolling stock option plan. One half of the options will vest after one year from the date of grant and the other half after two years from the date of grant.



CEMATRIX is an Alberta corporation with its head offices in Calgary, Alberta. The Corporation, through its wholly owned subsidiary, is a manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced cellular concrete products with applications in a variety of markets, including oil and gas construction and infrastructure construction. Cellular concrete provides a cost and labour saving solution as a replacement for rigid and other insulating materials in frost-susceptible or permafrost conditions. Cellular concrete is also used in void filling situations and as a replacement for granular fills and weak or unstable soils.

