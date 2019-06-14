Sunwing celebrates the start of summer with savings of up to 30% on select vacation packages

TORONTO, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunwing is helping Canadians celebrate the much-anticipated start of summer with their Countdown to Summer Sale. From now until June 21, 2019, families seeking the ultimate summer getaway can book their vacation package for a fraction of the cost with savings of up to 30% on select departures to top-rated resorts across the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. Deals won’t last long – vacationers will want to book now to secure their getaway at an amazing price.



Sunwing is helping Canadians celebrate the much-anticipated start of summer.





Families can take their vacation budget even further when they book their summer getaway at an all inclusive resort during the Countdown to Summer Sale. Plus, depending on their selected resort, travellers can enjoy even more savings with Kids Stay, Play and Eat FREE deals, no single parent supplement fees, exclusive inclusions and more.

“There are several hidden costs associated with staycations that many don’t always account for when planning,” said Jacqueline Grossman, Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Communications. “Between booking activities to keep children entertained, steep gas prices and food and beverage, the costs of vacationing close to home can add up quickly. When you opt for an all-inclusive, resort-based vacation down south food and entertainment options are often included; meaning that your travel budget goes much further.”

Travellers who book during the promotion can stay just steps from one of the world’s most beautiful beaches for less at Vista Sol Punta Cana . Surrounded by lush tropical gardens and the pristine shores of Bavaro Beach, this Dominican Republic resort is perfect for the quintessential beach vacation. Families can stay comfortably in spacious accommodations that sleep five or more and take advantage of exclusive inclusions like no single parent supplement fee and Kids Stay, Play and Eat FREE deals.

Sun-seekers can also take advantage of incredible deals at top-rated family resort Grand Princess All Suites and Spa Resort in Riviera Maya . This beachfront property features an exciting kids club, sprawling swimming pools and a variety of water sports, from kayaking to snorkelling. For an added level of luxury, guests can upgrade to the Platinum Club for exclusive resort areas, 24-hour room service, discounted green fees at the nearby golf course and more.

Families can take their vacation budget even further at Riu Negril in Jamaica . This newly-renovated resort offers activities and amenities for everyone in the family including a kids pool with water slides and a wide range of kid-friendly dining options. Plus, Sunwing guests can enjoy exclusive RIU-topia inclusions like unlimited reservation-free dining at specialty restaurants, spa credits and complimentary Wi-Fi.

All Sunwing vacation packages include return flights on Sunwing Airlines where passengers can sit back and relax while on board, with award-winning inflight service, complimentary non-alcoholic beverage service and buy on board selection of snacks and light meals including the brand-new Tex Mex Grilled Chicken Wrap inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Passengers also benefit from a generous complimentary 23kg checked luggage allowance. For additional perks, including priority check-in and security line access*, customers can upgrade to Elite Plus from just $50 per sector.

For more information or to book, visit www.sunwing.ca or contact your travel agent.

*Available at select Canadian airports.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from over 33 airports across Canada to more than 45 popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing is consistently voted the top leisure airline by travel agents and is the perennial winner of the Consumer Choice Award. Customers can look forward to starting their vacation off with award-winning inflight service, which features a complimentary glass of sparkling wine**, non-alcoholic beverage service; together with a buy on board menu of light meals and snacks (including kids’ choices) inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Sunwing customers also benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. Sunwing supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid. Sunwing matches all donations the Foundation receives through its Spare Change Program on board Sunwing Airlines, no administrative fees are collected and 100% of the proceeds go to charity.

**Service may be unavailable on select flights

