Teligent, Inc. (TLGT) Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Class Action and Final Deadline: June 14, 2019

Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against purchasers Teligent, Inc. ("Teligent" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TLGT) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Teligent securities between May 2, 2017 and November 7, 2017, both dates inclusive.



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Teligent researches, develops, produces, supplies, and sells generic pharmaceutical products.

The complaint alleges that Teligent violated provisions of the Exchange Act by issuing false and misleading statements to investors, including in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Specifically, Teligent made false and/or misleading statements regarding, and/or failed to disclose, product non-conformities in research and development and non-compliance with applicable regulations.

On November 6, 2017, after market close, Teligent filed a Form 8-K with the SEC disclosing discouraging third quarter 2017 earnings. Total revenue fell to $13.7 million from the previous quarter’s $18.4 million, a 25.5% drop, and from third quarter 2016’s $16.2 million, a 15.4% drop. Teligent’s press release quoted President and CEO Jason Grenfell-Gardner attributing the drop in revenue to FDA approval delays and competition. On this news, Teligent’s share price fell $2.29 on November 7, 2017.

If you suffered a loss in Teligent you have until June 14, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

