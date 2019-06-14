Funding Announcement to Support Organic Trade

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canada Organic Trade Association (COTA) is delighted to announce they have been awarded with $992,000 over three years through the Canadian Agricultural Partnership’s Agri-Marketing Program.

This funding advances the organic sector in Canada by providing:

Funding for COTA members to attend trade shows in the US, Europe, Asia. This puts them in front of buyers to improve export opportunities in key markets.

Education for retailers and marketing campaigns for consumers.

Explicit advocacy on behalf of the trade to increase organic awareness.

Research and data to support decision-making for all sectors.

Networking opportunities.

Collective voice for all sectors of the organic food chain.

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food states that, “Canadian organic farmers and food processors produce high quality products that meet the demands of consumers at home and abroad, while providing thousands of jobs across the country. Our commitment to help update the Standards and develop markets for Canadian organic products will contribute to a strong and competitive organic industry.”

“As the fastest-growing sector in Canadian agriculture, this investment supports organic companies to expand to international markets to meet the global demand for Canadian organic products. The funds will also be dedicated towards the future development of international equivalency arrangements, incoming buyer’s missions and a retailer training curriculum,” said Tia Loftsgard, COTA’s executive director. “We are thrilled by Minister Bibeau’s announcement of government funding of $992,000 towards supporting the organic sectors growth and integrity.”

“With the government’s target of $75 billion in agricultural exports by 2025, it is crucial that booming sectors like organic be provided with equal opportunities to thrive in the global marketplace,” said Marie-Michéle LeMoine, COTA’s board secretary. “We are pleased to see government recognition and the need to step up to support and build on the impressive momentum of Canadian organics, keeping our sector competitive with our largest trading partners.

“We are grateful for the government’s ongoing support, and we look forward to our joint work aimed at strengthening the integrity and growth of the organic sector in Canada,” concluded LeMoine.

About the Canada Organic Trade Association

The Canada Organic Trade Association is the membership-based association for the organic industry in Canada: representing growers, processors, certifiers, provincial farmers’ associations, importers, exporters, retailers, and others throughout the organic value chain. COTA’s mission is to promote and protect the growth of organic trade to benefit the environment, farmers, the public, and the economy. COTA brings together the diversity of Canada’s organic sector: from farmer and processor to retail, including food products, fibre and textiles, personal care, and emerging sectors such as organic aquaculture. www.canada-organic.ca

Media contacts:

Heather Badenoch, Village PR, 613-859-8232, heather@villagepr.ca

Tia Loftsgard, Executive Director, COTA, 613-852-4691 tloftsgard@canada-organic.ca



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.